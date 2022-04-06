Akoya Biosciences to Showcase New Data on PhenoCycler-Fusion at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Company to present industry’s first 100-plex, whole slide dataset for deep spatial phenotyping of the tumor microenvironment

The Company will also showcase its novel protein chemistry to accelerate biomarker validation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that two important milestones on advancing the speed and scale of its spatial phenotyping solutions, will be presented during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, April 8 to 13. First, the company will showcase the industry’s first 100-plex dataset for deep spatial phenotyping at single cell resolution, across an entire tissue sample. Second, they will preview a new universal chemistry to enable accelerated validation of biomarkers discovered using deep spatial phenotyping.

Powered by the high-speed imaging capabilities of PhenoCycler™-Fusion, the company will showcase how a panel of 100+ markers mapped across whole slides, at single-cell resolution, can give us unprecedented insights into tumor-immune biology. In addition to the speed of imaging, the system has a proprietary file compression algorithm that can reduce file sizes from terabytes to gigabytes. This powerful combination makes it easier for cancer researchers to scale up their spatial discovery efforts with larger panels.

Complementing the 100-plex dataset, and first unveiled at Spatial Day in December 2021, the company will also preview its new universal chemistry for rapid biomarker validation. Because the 100-plex panel and universal chemistry workflows are grounded in the same barcoded antibodies, customers can discover novel biomarkers using PhenoCycler-Fusion and leverage the same chemistry to validate the resulting biomarkers on the Fusion, as a standalone system, at a capacity of 100+ samples per week. Providing cohesion and consistency of imaging methods, chemistry and data analysis will accelerate the translation of spatial discoveries into actionable biomarker signatures.

These novel datasets and customer case studies will be presented during Akoya’s Exhibitor Spotlight Theater, titled ‘Comprehensive Spatial Phenotyping: Mapping the Tumor Microenvironment at Scale’ on April 12 at 3 PM (CST).

Speakers include:

Sizun Jiang, PhD, Principal Investigator, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Bernard Fox, PhD, Harder Family Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, Providence Cancer Center

Oliver Braubach, PhD, Head of Applications, Akoya Biosciences



“We are excited to demonstrate the rapid advancement of our spatial phenotyping solutions. The speed enabled by our platforms is a catalyst not just for biomarker discovery but also accelerates the pace of development of our internal R&D teams,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences. “We are looking forward to sharing these latest innovations at AACR and at the AGBT Annual Meeting in June, we will be showcasing our advancements in multiomics and spatial transcriptomics.”

To view the full list of 23 abstracts and posters and to register for the Exhibitor Spotlight Theater, please visit akoyabio.com/aacr2022.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com