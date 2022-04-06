Dorman Announces Nearly 400 New Products, Including More Than 70 Aftermarket-Exclusive Solutions

Highlights:

A new Dorman® OE FIX™ intake manifold runner control (IMRC) designed to resolve a common problem with the factory-installed IMRC on almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge and Ram vehicles

Another addition to Dorman’s expanding line of direct-replacement parking assist sensors, engineered for 8 million Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles originally equipped with a sensor that tends to have a high failure rate

Three new third brake light assemblies designed to fit a combined total of over 2 million popular late-model GM, GMC, and Jeep SUVs, increasing Dorman’s coverage in this high-demand replacement part category

COLMAR, Pa., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 385 new products, including 71 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.



Dorman continues to provide consumers and service technicians aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s new product releases include a Dorman OE FIX intake manifold runner control (IMRC) (911-933) designed to fit almost 3 million Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram vehicles. The wire harness on the original equipment IMRC is known to wear, become brittle, and lose contact or short out, rendering the variable intake manifold inoperable and causing a loss of engine power. This time- and money-saving Dorman OE FIX kit features a new IMRC motor and a pre-assembled, longer wire harness with an OE-style connector. The kit also includes a quality O-ring seal, retainer zip tie, and the new mounting stud and bolt needed to install the extended wire harness retainer.

Dorman also continues its steady growth in complex electronic products. This month’s new releases include a parking assist sensor (684-078) designed to match the fit and function of the original sensor installed on 8 million popular late-model Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles. Engineered with reliable components, the Dorman version replaces a factory sensor that tends to have a high failure rate.

Three new aftermarket-exclusive third brake light assemblies (923-116, 923-117, 923-352) join Dorman’s aftermarket-leading line of more than 135 direct replacements in this part category. Designed to fit a combined more than 2 million late-model Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Jeep SUVs, the new light assemblies are engineered to match the fit, function and performance of the factory-installed versions, and to meet inspection requirements in states that require a center high mount brake light.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

A new turbocharger clamp (667-567) designed to replace the factory version and provide strong, reliable turbo exhaust pipe connections on 700,000 Dodge and Ram trucks with 6.7L engines, reinforcing Dorman’s position as an aftermarket leader in components and accessories for turbocharged vehicles. With more than 43 million turbocharger-equipped vehicles on North American roads, Dorman’s turbo parts program already offers almost 100 million repair opportunities, with more on the way.

An exterior door handle (97745) in textured black finish built to match the fit and function of the original front-left handle on more than 900,000 GMC and Chevrolet vehicles, offering a cost-effective alternative to the replacement sold by the dealer. Handles for doors, liftgates and windows are subject to constant wear and tear, and this new handle strengthens Dorman’s position as a premier aftermarket source for competitively priced direct replacements.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 385 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

