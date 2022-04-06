SENSI BRANDS’ TOP SELLING PRE-ROLL BRAND STATION HOUSE IS HEADING WEST

ST. THOMAS, ONTARIO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no denying that 2021 was a tough year for many companies—in particular those in the cannabis sector. But for cannabis innovator Sensi Brands Inc. (“SBI”), it was a year of tremendous growth, profitability, and expansion.

Just two years after launching SBI, and acquiring Health Canada Licensed Producer Medical Marijuana Group of St. Thomas, Ontario, SBI has become a market leader in the cannabis industry. With the creation of relevant, unique sub-brands under the Sensi umbrella, the company has been able to profitably build out multiple lines of business, including the increasingly popular Station House™ multi-pack pre-roll brand.

Station House™ entered the scene in October 2020 and has experienced enthusiastic consumer reception to date. Station House™ is ranked a the top three brand in the pre-roll category in Ontario with 6.2% market-share (2021), is top-ranked in Nova Scotia with 11.4% market share, and recently entered Manitoba with +50% store penetration. Putting up these kinds of numbers, it’s no surprise that the Station House™ train is heading West to Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia with an expanded portfolio offering. The top-selling, railway-themed “everyday best value” brand especially known for pre-roll quality and even burn is now available in six classic cultivars and offered in multi-pack configurations of six-pack, 12-pack, 18-pack and 24-pack formats.

“As we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan and expand into new categories and provinces across Canada, we are excited to offer the Station House™ experience and to continue to win the hearts of consumers in the pre-roll and large format segments,” says Tony Giorgi, SBI’s founder and CEO, and certified cannabis sommelier. “Historically, the pre-roll category has been used as a dumping ground for unsellable oversupply of cannabis inventory. At Station House™, we have innovated and invested in every element of product design, using only single strain whole flower input that is processed through our proprietary milling and pre-roll automation technology processes, and then carefully secured and packaged with hydration packs in easy to travel containers,” explains Giorgi. “It’s quality weed at everyday fares, and our numbers are telling us we’ve succeeded.”

Station House™ isn’t the only success story within SBI’s portfolio. They recently launched two new brands: Sensimila™, an ultra-premium (+25% THC) product targeting the connoisseur, and the blockbuster new economy brand Potluck™ with an 8.04% Ontario market share in its Q1,2022 launch. The latter targets younger millennials and Gen Zers who seek experiences more than possessions, and who are looking for quality products at the best price point. Potluck™ is all about sampling different flavours with friends, much like a potluck dinner.

With a trifecta of lines for everyday, premium and value consumers, SBI is poised for further success in 2022 and beyond. And for the little brand that could, with just two years under its belt, that’s something to celebrate.

About Sensi Brands Inc.

Sensi Brands Inc.™ (SBI) is a vertically integrated licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and consumer packaged goods company. SBI has established a world-class cannabis product innovation centre and operates a portfolio of award-winning, market leading adult-use cannabis brands including Station House™, Sensimila™, Potluck™ and Good Greens Medical™.

SBI operates five lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including wholesale product distribution, a consumer brands portfolio, a medical marketplace, a full-service medical cannabis clinic and a retail “farm-gate” store located at its production facilities in St. Thomas, Ontario.

To learn more about Sensi Brands, please visit www.sensibrands.ca. For Station House, visit www.stationhouse.ca; Sensimila: www.sensimila.ca; Potluck: www.potluckcannabis.ca; Good Greens Medical: www.goodgreensmedical.ca; Sensi Medical Marketplace: www.sensimed.ca; Medical Marijuana Consulting: www.medmc.ca; and our farm-gate store, Station House Cannabis Co.: www.stationhousecannabis.co

