Bazelet Health announces PECSA™, its new federally legal, non-GMO plant-based cannabis ingredient for US and export markets

COLUMBIA, Md., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) -- Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (Bazelet™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc., announces a first-to-market, federally legal cannabis ingredient: PECSA™, its plant-based, patent-pending, trademarked ingredient for the food, drug, tobacco, and cosmetic industries.



PECSA™ – an acronym for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator was invented, patented, and trademarked by Bazelet™ in 2021. PECSA™ contains plant-based, natural compounds beneficial for general well-being and improve symptoms for various conditions. The PECSA™ ingredient is produced in the forms of butter, oil, flour, sweetener, and seasoning. PECSA™ supports a healthy Endocannabinoid System (ECS). This miraculous biological system was identified in Jerusalem in the early 1990s by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam and his team of researchers. The ECS is part of your body and helps to regulate and balance vital bodily functions. It is essential to understand that we all have one. The ECS is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, immune and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells.

“PECSA™ is a first-to-market brand, addressing the vast global demand for non-psychoactive, natural, ZERO % Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), plant-based foods, beverages, and consumer products. They say about 2.5% of the world population consumes marijuana which contains THC, a psychoactive compound. PECSA™ is made for the 97.5% who do not, cannot or choose not use marijuana and for 100% of us who eat food and consume beverages. PECSA™ is about advancing human health and the human diet,” said Michael Elzufon, CEO of NBCO.

The company will supply PECSA™ to brand name enterprise clients, the food service industry, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) that wish to include legal cannabinoid-derived ingredients into their products. PECSA™ is a novel ingredient derived from a novel plant. All existing cannabinoid products in the marketplace originated from cannabis plants that produce THC and Cannabidiol (CBD) (even if they are hemp-derived). These products are regulated by the FDA and the DEA as there are derivative pharmaceutical products associated with them (THC and CBD). PECSA™ is 0.00% THC, 0.00% CBD; and contains Cannabigerol (CBG), a rare and profound cannabinoid with different pharmacodynamics from THC and CBD. PECSA™, with CBG, does not have a derivative pharmaceutical product associated with it and complies with the Controlled Substance Act, the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act, and the USDA Farm Bill.

“This is a significant time in both cannabis history and human health history. We believe the CBG molecule to be the most promising cannabinoid for broad use in food, drug, alternative tobacco, and beauty care products,” said Dr. Francisco Ward, NBPAS-PM&R/PM, Chief Medical Officer for Bazelet™. “I look forward to collaborating with colleagues, scientists, patients, and consumers to study, innovate and access the potential of our products in the areas of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, vascular, and psychiatric diseases such as addiction, PTSD, as well as the ability to enhance care and treatment of COVID-19.”

PECSA™ is a proprietary ingredient made from natural components and botanical extracts from the only US patented cannabis plant - Pan2020. This plant produces high concentrations of cannabigerol (CBG) but ZERO tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and ZERO cannabidiol (CBD). The Pan 2020 plant is part of a new subspecies of Cannabis Sativa L producing ZERO percent THC, 100% of the time. It is genetically incapable of producing THC; therefore, making it a federally legal plant.

“PECSA™ is the benchmark brand, the first to market a federally compliant cannabis-derived ingredient. Bazelet™ has an innovative novel product with patented plants and products that are trademarked with a secure inventory for our 2022 launch," said Walter Tabaschek, COO of Bazelet™. Mr. Tabaschek went on to say: “Coming from two decades in the international food industry, I am excited to lead Bazelet’s global production and distribution operations, elevating the company to the next level of product development, market penetration, and stable investor returns.”

The standard serving size of PECSA™ is 5mg of Active Ingredient*. It is estimated that the monthly dosing average of PECSA™ taken orally, for most adults is 1,500mg of Active ingredient (or approximately 50mg daily). Those with chronic and sustained conditions may consume 2,500mg or more of Active Ingredient per month. Consumers using PECSA™ for wellness and health maintenance may consume an average of 1,250-1,800 mg monthly, while intermittent use may result in lower consumption.

PECSA™ will be available in a variety of consumer products allowing ease of consumption that accommodates the suggested monthly intake. *Active Ingredient is defined as the total amount of cannabinoids (CBG and CBGA).

About: Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) is a holding company for investments in: Healthcare, Wellness, Agriculture, Technology, and Emerging Markets. NBCO established a new leadership team in 2021 from Agri- Manufacturing, Global Business, Science, Medicine, and Education backgrounds and completed the acquisition of Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. in an all-stock transaction.

Bazelet™ is revolutionizing the field of cannabis genome engineering and sequencing and is deeply involved in the scientific, medical, and regulatory communities advancing Cannabis-ZERO™, the world’s first patented, federally legal, non-psychoactive cannabis plants and ingredients. Bazelet™ is the manufacturer of PECSA™, a patent-pending cannabinoid ingredient for the food, drug, tobacco, and cosmetic industries.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

