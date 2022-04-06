INE Teams Up With BlackGirlsHack to Broaden Access and Lower Barriers to Tech

Cary, NC, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in online technical training, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with BlackGirlsHack, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing cyber-related skills, mentoring, and low-cost training to help Black girls and women break through barriers to careers in tech. As part of its commitment, INE will donate free and discounted Premium training memberships to the Black Girls Hack Foundation for use in its community.

Women have historically been underrepresented in the tech industry and currently make up 28.8% of the tech workforce, according to a recent study by the AnitaB Institute. While the percentage of women in tech has risen steadily from 25.9% in 2018 and 26.2% in 2019, there is still much work to do.

“At BlackGirlsHack, we are passionate about reducing the financial barriers to entry for cyber security and we are thrilled that INE is donating free and discounted premium memberships moving forward,” said Tennisha Martin, the organization’s founder and Executive Director. “INE stands out amongst other ethical hacking certification bodies as it provides hands-on labs and free training for its entry-level junior penetration testing (eJPT) certification. We can’t wait to start flooding the job market with certified penetration testers, and we are excited to see the impact to the greater IT community as the eJPT and Certified Professional Penetration Tester certifications become a leader in the hands-on certified penetration tester space.”

“INE is deeply committed to amplifying the voices of women of color in IT and increasing opportunities for women and minorities,” said INE’s CEO Richard McLain. “We are proud to partner with BlackGirlsHack to help make the world's leading cyber security training more accessible."

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry by implementing adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s training portfolio is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security and infrastructure programming, and development.