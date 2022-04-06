Global Smart Display Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart display market reached a value of US$ 4.79 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.56% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A smart display is a wireless voice-activated device that utilizes integrated virtual assistant software to present information and perform tasks through a screen. It is widely used for playing media, displaying information, such as weather, upcoming appointments and notifications, and connecting with the home security systems for real-time updates. Smart displays are available in a wide variety of sizes and advanced variants that are integrated with built-in cameras and speakers to provide video calling features. They provide enhanced safety, convenience, productivity, hands-free access and entertainment to the consumers. As a result, they are widely used across various industries, such as medical, automotive, retail, residential, sports and entertainment.



Smart Display Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption in the automotive industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. Smart displays are widely used in connected vehicles to offer driver assistance functions and provide enhanced safety, convenience and comfort to the passengers. Additionally, the increasing demand for smart home security devices, such as video doorbells and security cameras, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with the connected devices, are favoring the market growth. These technologies assist in real-time monitoring and remote access to security and temperature systems.

Moreover, the rising product demand in the healthcare industry is positively impacting the market growth. Smart displays are widely used in hospitals and clinics to display patient information, such as the heart rate, oxygen levels and body temperature. Other factors, including the increasing penetration of high-speed internet across the globe, along with significant growth in the electronics industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smart display market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, display size, resolution and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Signage

Mirror

Home Display

Breakup by Display Size:

Below 32 Inch

Between 32 and 52 Inch

Above 52 Inch

Breakup by Resolution:

UHD

FHD

HD

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation and Winstar Display Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart display market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the display size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smart display market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Display Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Signage

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mirror

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Home Display

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Display Size

7.1 Below 32 Inch

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Between 32 and 52 Inch

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Above 52 Inch

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Resolution

8.1 UHD

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 FHD

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 HD

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Sports and Entertainment

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Intel Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Lenovo Group Limited

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 LG Electronics Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Sharp Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Sony Group Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 ViewSonic Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Winstar Display Co. Ltd.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

