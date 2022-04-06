Global Tahini Market Size 2022-2028 | Size, Shares, Revenue, Sales | Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends | Key Players, Regional Analysis, Types, and Applications

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahini market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Tahini. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Tahini market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.



The global Tahini market size is estimated to be worth USD 6027.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7409.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hulled Tahini accounting of the Tahini global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Paste & Spreads segment is altered CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Sunshine International Foods

Arrowhead Mills

Joyva

The key players are Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar. Top 3 companies occupied about 6% market share.

Segment by Type

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Segment by Application

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Asia (excluding China) is the largest Tahini market with about 36% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

