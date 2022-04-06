Global Display Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global display market reached a value of US$ 151.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 197.3 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A display is an output device used to present information in tactile or visual form through a screen. It includes a liquid crystal display (LCD), cathode ray tube (CRT), light-emitting diode (LED), gas plasma and a projection surface that displays graphic images and texts. It is manufactured to withstand moisture, humidity, sunlight, harsh weather and wind. It is widely used in laptops, mobile phones, tablets, televisions, smartwatches, computers and medical monitors. Displays are available in a wide variety of sized and advanced variants that are integrated with speakers, video calling features and built-in cameras. They enhance productivity, convenience and are eye-catching and visually appealing. As a result, they are widely used across various industries, such as automotive, sports, construction, medical, entertainment and retail.



Display Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption in the automotive industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Displays are widely used in vehicle display devices, such as digital dashboards, rearview mirrors, navigation systems, and heads-up displays. Additionally, the increasing product demand in the transportation industry is favoring the market growth. Displays are commonly used at train stations, airports and bus stop to provide information regarding arrival, departure, possible delays to the public.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of smart displays integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that assist in real-time monitoring and provide remote access, are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for flexible display technology in consumer electronics devices, such as televisions, computers and smartphones due to their flexible nature, enhanced brightness and low power consumption, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the electronics industry and the widespread product adoption in the medical industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., HP Inc., Innolux Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic, LG Display Co. Ltd., Qisda Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sharp Corporation and Sony Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global display market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the display type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global display market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Display Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Display Type

6.1 Flat Panel Display

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Flexible Panel Display

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Transparent Panel Display

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 OLED

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Quantum Dot

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 LED

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 LCD

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 E-Paper

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smartphone and Tablet

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Smart Wearable

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Television and Digital Signage

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 PC and Laptop

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Vehicle Display

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Military and Defense

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Automotive

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AU Optronics Corp.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Corning Incorporated

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 E Ink Holdings Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 HP Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Innolux Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Leyard Optoelectronic

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 LG Display Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Qisda Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Seiko Epson Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Sharp Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 Sony Corporation

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fte3v0

Attachment