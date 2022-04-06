Sazmining, the World’s First Bitcoin Mining Company Created to Give Retail Users Direct Access to Powerful Green Mining Operations, Launches at Bitcoin Miami 2022

Bethesda, MD, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sazmining, the world’s first Bitcoin mining platform created exclusively for retail customers and powered by clean energy, has introduced its Bitcoin mining platform at Bitcoin Miami 2022. Sazmining provides the platform and services that connect retail miners with renewable-powered Bitcoin mining facilities, aggregating consumer demand and making mining accessible to all.

Until now, Bitcoin mining has been too confusing and intimidating for many people. Sazmining aims to make Bitcoin mining easier for people by managing all the technical aspects for its customers. Established in 2018 by Bitcoin evangelist and Forbes Fellow William Szamosszegi, Sazmining was founded on the belief that sustainability and Bitcoin investing can go hand-in-hand.

“We see Sazmining as revolutionary, built for the global citizen who realizes the value of earning independently and making a positive impact on the climate,” said Sazmining founder and CEO Szamosszegi. “As the next generation of investors lean in towards the themes of decentralized finance and conscious investing, our vision is to transform how people relate to money and energy.”

Today, more than 18,000 individuals are actively reaping the rewards of mining Bitcoin, yet the practice remains elusive for most people due to lack of access to both Bitcoin mining rigs and low-cost power. With only an estimated 58% of the BTC network using renewably powered energy, Sazmining layers eco-friendliness and cost-efficiency onto the highly-accessible user experience.

Kent Halliburton serves as COO, and brings deep expertise in Bitcoin as well as the solar energy space. He remarked, “Time is the most limited resource that we all share. Over the past few decades, because of inflation, everyday people have been trading more of their time for income, so Sazmining was excited by the idea of putting time and money back into their pockets, contributing to meaningful change.”

