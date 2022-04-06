ARHT Media Announces the Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd. for Investor Relations

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), (OTCQB:ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces that it has retained Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol") a leading investor relations firm servicing Canadian and US micro-cap and small-cap companies across international markets, to provide investor relations and communication services.



Bristol has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in providing the Services.

Bristol has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months (the “Initial Term”) which shall be renewed automatically for successive one-year periods thereafter, unless terminated in accordance with the provisions of the agreement. Bristol will be paid a monthly fee of up to $16,000, plus applicable taxes. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant Bristol an aggregate of 120,000 options at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period ending 36 months from the date of grant. Neither Bristol nor its principals or affiliates have an interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, and act at arm’s length to the Company. The appointment of Bristol remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSXV.

The Company also announced that it terminated the engagement of Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) on March 9, 2022. Hybrid provided marketing and investor relations services to ARHT Media from July 5, 2021, through April 20, 2022. Hybrid was paid a monthly fee of C$15,000.00 plus applicable taxes under the engagement. Neither Hybrid nor its principals or affiliates have an interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, and acted at arm’s length to the Company.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

Investor Relations

Glen Akselrod

glen@bristolir.com

905 326 1888 ext 1

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.