Stella Diagnostics Announces Data Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC: SLDX), a molecular diagnostics-based organization optimizing patient management strategies for precancerous and cancerous esophageal diseases, today announced it will be giving a data presentation this week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held April 8 – 13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.



The presentation will be given by Christopher P. Hartley, MD of the Mayo Clinic, a board certified pathologist, and principal investigator of Stella Diagnostics’ Collaborative Research Agreement with the Mayo Clinic to assess the performance of the Company's STLA101 panel that detects and quantifies hallmarks of cancer development in tissue of patients diagnosed with Barrett's esophagus, a precancerous condition with high incidence in the U.S. Director of Norton Thoracic Institute, Dr. Sumeet Mittal, Dr. Ajay Bansal of Kansas University Medical Center and Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics serve as co-authors of the abstract.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: “Mass spectrometry detects lower frequency of routine markers and consistent overexpression of novel disease drivers in Barrett's-related esophageal cancer”



Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Diagnostic Biomarkers

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Section 32

Abstract Number: 2805

The AACR has more than 49,000 members residing in 128 countries. Members include laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; other health care professionals; and cancer advocates. Membership includes 256 Fellows of the AACR Academy; 54 are Nobel laureates.

Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics, said, “We are very excited to be sharing our data at the AACR annual meeting, which is one of my favorite conferences of the year because of the hyper-focus of clinical research in the advancement of medical oncology. The AACR annual meeting is a great opportunity to introduce the science behind our early cancer detection assay and observe novel advances that have been made in the global oncology community. We look forward to showcasing the clinical advantages of our diagnostic assay that illuminate the carcinogenic proteomic milieu that leads to an increase in cellular proliferation, invasion, migration, metastasis, and cell survival as well as chemotherapeutic resistance to the most commonly prescribed drugs for esophageal adenocarcinoma.”

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is the fastest rising cancer in the United States, with a 700% increase in incidence over the last four decades (Thuy-Van P. Hang, et al). The majority of these patients are diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Barrett's esophagus before their cancer is detected. Even though Barrett’s patients are screened routinely for disease progression, 4 out of 5 esophageal cancer patients still present to their oncologist in the advanced stages when the disease is uncurable.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 60 million people living with severe esophageal disease. Stella Diagnostics’ clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

