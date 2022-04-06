SFLMaven Sets New Company Record with Explosive Thursday Night Auction Sales of Nearly 330k

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Total Sales of $353k for seven days ended Mar 31

Mar 31 Thursday Night Auction Sales above 328k

The record-setting March 31 “Famous Thursday Night Auction” event was highlighted by the sale of a Corum Symbiose heavy 18K two-tone gold 4.62CTW VS1/F diamond automatic men's watch for $9,900 and a heavy vintage 18K YG 21.60CT VS1/F Asscher cut diamond and ruby bracelet for $8,100.

“Yet another record auction night last Thursday to close out an amazing month,” remarked Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “We are sad to see March end, but we have already hit the ground running in April and we might just push for another new record this month because we have an amazing selection of exquisite vintage pieces ready to find new homes this week. If you haven’t participated in one of our Famous Thursday Night Auctions before, this is the perfect time to start. Come and see what all the excitement is about!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

