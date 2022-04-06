Hyaluronic Acid Products Market to Rise at CAGR of 7.1% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

The aging population that needs eye as well as orthopedic procedures is estimated to propel the global hyaluronic acid products market



ALBANY, N.Y., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyaluronic acid products market was worth US$ 8.5 Bn in 2020 and is estimated to surpass the value of US$ 15.2 Bn by 2028. The global market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. Hyaluronic acid has several physiological activities, and is widely used in skin healing, medication transport, and wound repair, especially in fatal wound healing. It is also been shown to reduce inflammation, which is crucial for stabilizing granulation tissue and facilitating healing procedure.

Orthopedic problems, such as osteoarthritis, is likely to benefit greatly from hyaluronic acid supplementation. In order to relieve discomfort, hyaluronic acid can also be directly administered into the joints. The older population is more vulnerable to incontinence, bone injuries, and fractures, therefore the hyaluronic acid industry appeals to them. One of the key focus demographics for hyaluronic acid-based products is the elderly or geriatric population globally. Companies are producing hyaluronic acid-based injectables as well as supplements as the number of individuals with rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis rises. As a result, the global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period due to increase in incidences of bone and joint problems.

In terms of product, the five-injection cycle category is likely to lead the overall market in 2020. Since the past few years, however, it has lost some market share. The demand for hyaluronic acid in the form of a single-injection cycle therapy is greater than the demand for five-injection cycles. This might be ascribed to surge in patient desire for comfort as well as the immediate need to prevent any adverse consequences. Switching to a shorter-duration medication is likely to help patients avert side effects including inflammation, itchiness, and redness, all of which can occur after each dosage. This category is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on application. the vesicoureteral reflux category is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments is largely responsible for the segment's rapid growth. Furthermore, the demand for hyaluronic acid products is being fueled by a global rise in the number of elderly people requiring eye and orthopedic surgery.

Hyaluronic acid is being utilized as a biomarker for a variety of cancers, including prostate and breast cancers. They can also aid in the tracking of disease development. The molecule comes with a wide range of uses in orthopedic surgery as it supports appropriate tissue cushioning and lubrication.

People nowadays are drawn toward innovative products in the cosmetics and beauty industry, such as improved dermal fillers within the skin, which is causing a shift toward hyaluronic acid beauty products throughout the world. International cosmetics are becoming more popular as people's skin grows increasingly sensitive. The global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to be driven by quick diffusion of hyaluronic acid into the skin, cost-effective treatments, hyaluronic acid injection, and anti-aging hyaluronic acid beauty products.

Asia Pacific is expected to provide substantial potential for the market during the forecast period. The regional market has grown due to significant advancements in the healthcare industry over the past few years. In addition, rise in popularity of minimally invasive operations is a prominent trend that is predicted to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market: Growth Drivers

Affluent buyers buy beauty products from retailers such as Sephora, MAC, and Lakme all over the world, resulting in increasing footfall at stores that supply hyaluronic acid-based cosmetic products. Hyaluronic acid's prominence has led to it being regarded as one of the gold standard substances for hydrating the skin, which is a major factor driving sales opportunities in the global market.

Hyaluronic acid is a fundamental component of the extracellular matrix (ECM). The molecule comes with a variety of physiological properties and can be used for skin healing, medication delivery, and wound repair. It's also been demonstrated to reduce inflammation, which is crucial for stabilizing granulation tissue and encouraging healing.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Fidia Farmaceutici SpA

Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

TRB Chemedica Int. SA

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market: Segmentation

Product

Single-injection Cycle

Three-injection Cycle

Five-injection Cycle



Application

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic Surgery

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux [VUR]

