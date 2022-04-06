Worldwide Maintenance Repair and Operations Industry to 2027 - Featuring Airgas, Applied Industrial Technologies and Graybar Electric Among Others

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maintenance repair and operations (MRO) market reached a value of US$ 626.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 747.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 2.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) refer to the processes undertaken by organizations to ensure smooth functioning of the tools and equipment. It involves conducting periodic functional checks, servicing and replacing of necessary machinery and building infrastructure for optimal operational efficiency. MRO processes ensure that the facilities, equipment, systems and tools are stocked, maintained and safe to use. They aid in improving workflow management, employee safety and minimizing downtime and repair frequencies. MRO also provides prompt alerts for the replacement of organizational components before defects arise. As a result, MRO finds extensive application across various industries, such as construction, chemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, mining, automotive, aerospace, defense and food and beverage.



Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market Trends:

The increasing demand for enhanced organizational efficiency across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can also be attributed to the rising adoption of professional services as MRO aids in significantly optimizing supply chain management and process efficiencies. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the manufacturing industry is favoring the market growth. MRO is utilized to prevent cyclical fluctuations in equipment and monitor the upkeep of industrial equipment, consumables, furniture and plant supplies.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive maintenance solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product demand for the maintenance of aircraft components and identification of structural damages, defects and dents is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including significant growth in the e-commerce industry, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to reduce overall energy consumption and practice lean manufacturing, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG, Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide S.A), Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Cromwell Group Holdings Ltd. (W. W. Grainger Inc.), Electrocomponents PLC, Eriks NV (SHV Holdings), Genuine Parts Company, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Hayley Group Limited (Descours et Cabaud SA), Lawson Products Inc., Rexel and Wesco International Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global maintenance repair and operations (MRO) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global maintenance repair and operations (MRO) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the MRO type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global maintenance repair and operations (MRO) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Provider

6.1 OEM

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Aftermarket

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by MRO Type

7.1 Industrial MRO

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electrical MRO

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Facility MRO

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide S.A.)

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Cromwell Group Holdings Ltd. (W. W. Grainger Inc.)

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Electrocomponents PLC

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Eriks NV (SHV Holdings)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Genuine Parts Company

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Graybar Electric Company Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Hayley Group Limited (Descours et Cabaud SA)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Lawson Products Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.11 Rexel

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Wesco International Inc.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

