Global Drones in Energy Industry Report 2022: Market Potential, Unique Insights, Analysis, and Case Studies

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones In Energy Industry Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the commercial drone market will reach US$41.3B by 2026, with drones in energy representing the biggest market (US$6B)

The Drones in Energy Industry Report provides a unique insight, analysis, and case studies of how drones are used in the energy industry and what their market potential is.



This extensive 92-page drone application report covers the largest industry vertical for the global drone market (based on an adjusted North American Industry Classification System (NAICS)). Today, drones are already used throughout the world to carry out inspections of oil rigs and powerlines, gas emission monitoring, methane detection and dozens of other applications. These drones in energy are optimizing processes for oil & gas, electricity, sewage systems, and other vital utilities and infrastructures.



Our report dives into the various applications of drones in the energy industry, including specific sub-sectors and application methods. These are followed by specific case studies of drones in energy, where companies provide the problem description, drone solution, operational characteristics of the technology used, date and location.



After providing a close look at these applications, the report elaborates on the macro-perspective. Globally, drones in energy represent the biggest market for drone applications. We provide data on the current market as well as forecast for its growth until 2026. Furthermore, the chapter provides these numbers for the top global drone markets, including CAGR projections.



In addition to the micro and macro perspectives, the report also includes the top 20 ranking for remote-sensing companies as well as the top 20 commercial drone manufacturers and top 20 dual-use drone manufacturers. All of these rankings are followed by company profiles of the top 5 companies from each ranking that use their drones in energy-related activities.



Finally, there are dedicated chapters on drone regulation and emerging technologies. The regulation chapter introduces drone regulation and the approval process for various operational scenarios. Meanwhile, the emerging technologies chapter covers various new technologies that may soon impact drones in the energy industry.



Key Insights

Drones are used for the energy industry to carry out inspections, mapping, surveying, localization and other activities

Among the sub-sectors that benefit most are oil & gas extraction, oil & gas distribution, power generation, and more

92-page report with example drone applications, global market data, forecast, and company rankings for the energy industry

Chapter on drone applications in energy including top industry sectors, application methods, typical results and technology stack

6 Case studies of companies around the world using drones, including problem-solution description, technology used, and operational characteristics

Market data for drones in energy, broken down by region, top countries, and forecast including CAGR until 2026

Rankings for top remote-sensing, commercial manufacturers and dual-use drone manufacturers, including profile for top 5 companies using drones in energy

Dedicated chapters on drone regulation and emerging technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Drones: What Are Drones and What Can They Do?

1.2 Drone Configurations/Designs

1.3 Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem

1.4 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

1.5 Drone Application Categories and Methods

1.6 Drone Market Dynamics



2 Drones in Energy - Applications

2.1 Drones in Energy

2.2.1 Case Study - Powerline Inspection

2.2.2 Case Study - Photovoltaic Plant Monitoring

2.2.3 Case Study - Flare Stack Inspection

2.2.4 Case Study - Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Surveying

2.2.5 Case Study - Wind Turbine Inspection



3 Drones in Energy - Market Data

3.1 Drones in Energy

3.2 Drones in Energy Market Size by Region

3.3 Drones in Energy Market Size by Country

3.4 Drones in Energy Market Size by Country (Table)



4 Top Company Rankings

4.1 Drone Service Providers - Remote-Sensing

4.1.1 Top 20 Remote-Sensing Providers

4.1.2 Top 10 Energy-Related Company Profiles

4.2 Commercial Drone Manufacturers

4.2.1 Top 20 Commercial Drone Manufacturers

4.2.2 Top 5 Energy-Related Company Profiles

4.3 Dual-Use Drone Manufacturers

4.3.1 Top 20 Dual-Use Drone Manufacturers

4.3.2 Top 5 Energy-Related Company Profiles



5 Commercial Drone Regulations

5.1 What Are Drone Regulations?

5.2 Why Do Drone Regulations Matter?

5.3 a Brief History of Drone Regulations

5.4 Bvlos Operation and Its Leverage

5.5 Operational Scenarios and Approval Process

5.6 Technological Drone Trends With Impact on Regulation

5.7 Key Drone Regulation Challenges



6 Emerging Technologies

6.1 Introduction

6.2 5G Technology

6.3 Automated Base Stations (Drone-In-A-Box Solutions)

6.4 Blockchain

6.5 Computer Vision

6.6 Fog Computing

6.7 IoT - the Internet of Things



Appendix: Industry Definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mtfzx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.