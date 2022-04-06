WPUR To Enter Latin America To Support ALYI EV Expansion With Off Grid Charging

Dallas, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company is working with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) to support ALYI’s recently announced expansion into Latin America and beyond.

WPUR is a recently reorganized business targeting the market for sustainable water and electric utilities management solutions. The company has launched a number of innovative and scalable pilot programs with plans to expand the projects to deliver greater impact. The company’s innovative pilots have initially all been focused on delivering benefit to the African continent. Now the company will expand into Latin America to support ALYI.

ALYI recently announced being engaged in replicating its African electric motorcycle model in Latin America, starting in Brazil.

In Brazil, ride-hailing apps such as Uber have already deployed solutions for motorcycle ride-sharing.

See - Uber expands ride-hailing services with motorbikes in Brazil .

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise. ALYI is deploying electric motorcycles into the robust motorcycle taxi market.

ALYI is actively delivering on a $2 million electric motorcycle order in Kenya executed Q4 2021 and anticipated to be included in the company’s upcoming 2021 annual report (The company filed an extension and intends publish the 2021 annual report within the extension period).

In conjunction with the coming 2021 annual report, the company plans to publish a shareholder update that will include details on ALYI’s plan for repeating the business model around its $2 million electric motorcycles in Kenya into new regions starting with Brazil.

WPUR is already working with ALYI on launching an off-grid, clean electric energy production, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution. That initiative will expand into Latin America.

The off-grid technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout.

To learn more about WPUR, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

