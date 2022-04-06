Pure Extracts Ships Repeat Orders of Vape Cartridges and Edibles to Alberta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis and hemp is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped repeat orders of vape carts and edible gummies via its distribution partner, Abba Medix Corp., to Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in the province.



This shipment includes follow-on orders for 3 Pure Pulls SKUs of 1 gram THC full spectrum oil (FSO) vapes as well as follow-on orders for 2 Pure Chews SKUs of ultra-high potency CBD edible gummies. The Pure Pulls branded vape cartridges were filled with a selection of some of the Company’s 30+ proprietary cannabis FSO formulations including Super Lemon Haze, Grand Daddy Purple and GSC. The edibles were the Company’s unique Blue Raspberry flavour.

All the Company’s Pure Chews edible SKUs utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, LLC, the manufacturer of the successful Fireball Cinnamon gummies, to produce and package branded gummies that come in unique blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are pleased to see consistent demand for our branded products in Alberta. The repeat orders we have shipped to AGLC underscore the high-quality of our products and the reliability of our manufacturing processes.”

