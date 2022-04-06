Antimony Market to Worth USD 1.4 Billion by 2029 | Antimony Market CAGR of 6.5% by 2022-2029

Pune, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimony market size was USD 0.88 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 0.94 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Significant demand for the element from chemical manufacturing and the rising industrial demand may foster the market’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Antimony Market, 2022-2029.”

Antimony (Sb) is a silver-grey chemical element with a glossy and silky surface. It is an extremely rare element in the earth’s crust. It is used to harden lead alloys in pyrotechnics, semiconductor technology, sheet and pipe, collapsible tubes and foil, solder, bearing metal, type metal, storage cables and batteries, and solder. The rising demand for the chemical from the chemical manufacturing sector may foster the industry's growth. Furthermore, the rising industrial demand for high-quality chemicals may foster its sales. These factors may propel industry growth during the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Strict Government Regulations and Labor Unavailability to Fuel Industry Growth

This market is expected to be affected negatively during the COVID-19 pandemic because of strict government regulations and labor unavailability. The sudden spike in COVID cases leads to the imposition of strict government regulations. Furthermore, labor unavailability is expected to hinder manufacturing activities. However, the recommencement of activities and the adoption of reduced labor, part-time shifts, automated production machinery may enable companies to recover costs. These factors may propel the market development during the pandemic.

Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into flame retardants, chemicals & alloys, lead-acid batteries, ceramics & glass, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Adoption of Flame Retardants May Foster Industry Growth

The chemical is physically blended and inserted into several products and textiles. It is used in paints, rubbers, textiles, children’s clothing, and industrial safety is expected to boost the industry progress. Further, strict government regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration OSHA for adopting flame retardant clothing are expected to boost the market development. Moreover, increasing investments in the development of effective chemicals may foster industry progress. These factors may incite antimony market growth.

However, the availability of substitutes may hinder the industry growth.

Regional Insights

Presence of a Huge Production Base to Foster Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the antimony market share because of the presence of a huge production base. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 0.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the presence of a huge reserve in China may facilitate the adoption of the element. These factors may propel industry development.

In Europe, substantial production of antimony oxide may boost the adoption of the chemical. Furthermore, robust demand for lead-acid batteries may fuel the adoption of the chemical. These factors may propel industry progress.

In North America, the rising demand for flame retardants is expected to boost the adoption of flame retardants. Further, strong demand from the electronics sector may foster the market’s progress.

Competitive Landscape



Manufacturers Devise Expansion Strategies to Boost Market Presence Globally

Prominent companies operating in the market devise expansion strategies to boost market presence and increase sales. For example, Campine utilized advanced technology to expand its recycling efforts in January 2021. This development was undertaken to recycle chemicals from industrial and post-consumer metal trash. This strategy may boost its market reach, attract consumers, and enhance its market reach. Furthermore, companies adopt research and development, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and automated production techniques to recover costs and boost their market position.

Industry Development

December 2021: NAFRA, alongside two universities, began a project to develop recycling and recovery for antimony and bromine from flame retardant plastics.

