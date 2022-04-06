Digital Clinic for Addiction Quit Genius and Tech-Savvy Health Insurance Company Evry Health Partner to Address Drug Addiction and Behavior Modification Head On

NEW YORK and DALLAS, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, and Evry Health , a modern business-to-business health insurance company, announced today they have partnered to deliver Quit Genius solutions to Evry Health's members in Dallas starting in April 2022. The partnership between the two companies enables Evry Health to focus on providing its members outcomes-based addiction treatment for tobacco, alcohol and opioid addiction.

Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. The program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods. Members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care.

Quit Genius is the only such solution with eight peer-reviewed studies and a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes. The company works directly with employers as well as health plans to deliver its solutions.

As a result of this new partnership, Quit Genius solutions will be embedded as part of Evry Health's tailored wellness plans that come at no cost to employers or their employees. Evry Health proactively coordinates wellness solutions that immediately address member needs and works to help provide better, more comprehensive care for the individual. For example, if a member is admitted to a rehabilitation clinic, or has an inpatient claim related to detoxification, Evry Health proactively recommends the member into the Quit Genius digital addiction treatment program. Members may also self-enroll in one or more of the Quit Genius programs (tobacco, alcohol or opioids), or work with their Evry Health Care Guide to be recommended to the program based on pre-screening criteria.

"This is a completely new way of bringing addiction treatment to employees and we are excited to partner with Quit Genius to change how the system works while utilizing tech to better serve our members," said Chris Gay, Evry Health CEO. "Focusing on outcomes is the way all healthcare should be delivered. We are confident our members will get the best possible value-based care and will have improved quality of life as they go through the Quit Genius program."

"We are inspired by Evry Health’s efforts to change the health insurance landscape with the same type of whole-patient approach that Quit Genius has used to provide addiction treatment," said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. "Together, we can deliver patient-centric care at scale, ensuring individuals have a higher quality of life, are more productive members of society and feel better about themselves.”

These specialized, optional wellness solutions provide a wide range of resources, tools and rewards that are different from other health insurance plans. Besides addiction treatment and the Quit Genius program, Evry Health provides additional support, such as mental health services, nutrition counseling, activity-based encouragement or training and cardiovascular care management.

Evry Health is also incentivizing and rewarding members for following their personalized care plans. For instance, a member who maintains engagement with the Quit Genius program will receive a financial reward credited to the Evry Rewards credit card for doing so. Incentivizing members to address their addictions can lead to major cost savings for the employee and the employer. Employees aren’t losing as much time at work or with family, and aren’t incurring unnecessary medical costs associated with treatment, recovery, relapse and potential injuries. These improved outcomes also benefit employers that are often impacted by lost days due to absenteeism and lower productivity.

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating tobacco, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based principle of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit www.quitgenius.com for more information.

About Evry Health

Headquartered in Dallas, Evry Health is not your standard health plan. We're on a mission to make healthcare affordable, transparent and high quality again by providing expanded benefits at an affordable price, lowering premiums by up to 20%. We're building the health insurance we've always wanted for ourselves, with a high-tech, mobile-first experience focused on helping people live better, healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.evryhealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/647c736b-430e-45d5-84da-ae6e63acb6a7