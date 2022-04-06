Flow Therapy Adds World-Renowned Cardiologist Timothy D. Henry to Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned cardiologist Timothy D. Henry, MD, FACC, MSCAI, has joined Flow Therapy's Board of Directors. Dr. Henry is the Lindner Family Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research and Medical Director of The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Henry is also the current President of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), where he also serves as a Master Fellow.

Passionately devoted to interventional cardiology and clinical research, Dr. Henry has published more than 700 peer-reviewed medical and scientific research articles, manuscripts and book chapters. His research interests include interventional cardiology, acute myocardial infarction and novel therapies for patients with refractory angina. He is an internationally recognized innovator in heart attack care as well as the study of stem cell and regenerative therapies, predominantly in the areas of heart failure and refractory angina.

Flow Therapy is the nation's leading provider of Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP®), a non-invasive treatment program for patients who suffer from symptoms associated with heart disease. The addition of Dr. Henry to its Board demonstrates Flow Therapy's continued commitment to quality and experience as the organization builds its value-focused treatment program.

"It is a true honor to work with Dr. Henry. As a national and international leader in cardiovascular research and a renowned clinician, there is not a more capable and creditable person to add to our team as we expand the awareness of Flow Therapy's treatment program. Healthcare is changing in this country with a strong focus towards value to patients. Flow Therapy continues to make scientific contributions to show the effectiveness of our EECP program in refractory angina patients. Dr. Henry will propel forward several research projects and, as an advocate of EECP therapy, will help fill the educational gap towards optimized use of the modality. We are grateful that Dr. Henry will be advising Flow Therapy," says Flow Therapy President Michael Gratch.

Dr. Henry previously served as the Chief of Cardiology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, which became one of the top five cardiology programs in the United States under his leadership. Prior to that, he was the Director of Research at the Minneapolis Heart Institute, where he developed the Level I heart attack network that dramatically changed the process by which patients with STEMI were treated.

Dr. Henry received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco. He completed his internal medicine residency and chief residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and his cardiology fellowship at the University of Minnesota.

"I am excited to join on the Board at Flow Therapy. I believe in EECP as an effective treatment option and recognize how the organization's vision will unlock several challenges this therapy has historically faced. Flow Therapy's proven approach changes access to care, patient experience and shows a real commitment to research. EECP has been underutilized for years, and I'm looking forward to help change that," notes Dr. Henry.

