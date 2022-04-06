Publishers Clearing House Media Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, today announced that industry veteran Bill Masterson has been appointed President of Publishers Clearing House Media. The company also welcomes Suzanne McNamee as its new Head of Sales and has promoted Steve Bagdasarian to Chief Operating Officer, Media, building on his successful tenure as ​General Manager, Media & Strategy.



The expansion of PCH Media’s executive ranks comes as the company prepares to embark on a new strategic direction in data and identity technology and services. As host to one of the largest authenticated audiences outside the walled gardens, PCH Media is uniquely poised to become a critical cornerstone for addressability in cookieless media, and a partner to brands and agencies seeking greater value from their first party data. Masterson and McNamee will be instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

Andy Goldberg, current CEO of Publishers Clearing House notes, “Bill, Suzanne and Steve are three immensely trusted and high-performing leaders with demonstrated track records of driving excellence and delivering growth for some of today’s most successful media companies. They are each deeply knowledgeable and I am confident that we have added the right leaders to our leadership bench as we continue to accelerate our momentum."

Masterson has most recently served as Head of Industry for Google, leveraging decades of industry work to deliver business results for Automotive clients. Beyond this senior tenure at Google, Masterson brings an extensive, blended background of platform and agency experience to his new post. Prior to his stint at Google, he served as the inaugural President & CEO of Decoded and oversaw multiple teams at Twitter’s Global Advertising Performance division, responsible for Twitter's Campaign Optimization and Ads API Teams representing over $1B in annual revenue. Prior to Twitter, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at media agency, SocialCode, and one of the first 15 sales people in New York City for Facebook.

"The media industry is in need of a company like Publishers Clearing House with over 70 years of experience capturing and activating around first-party data in a durable, privacy-safe way," said Masterson. “I am inspired to join a seasoned team of collaborators and help advance the story of this iconic American brand as it steps into an even more critical role within the media ecosystem."

Publishers Clearing House also welcomes Suzanne McNamee as the company’s new Head of Sales. An award-winning professional with over 15 years of experience, McNamee joins Publishers Clearing House Media from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, where she oversaw the sales department and teams to streamline operations. Prior to joining SmartAsset, she served as Group Director at AOL, where she managed strategic accounts and partnerships in the finance category. McNamee also has held senior roles at Maxpoint Interactive and adap.tv.

"Publishers Clearing House is a dynamic, forward-thinking company leading with entertaining, compelling offers that inspire and delight consumers, and which offers marketers, in turn, the means to connect with them directly and transparently," said McNamee. “It's such a seminal time for the company and I'm looking forward to being part of its future together with the team. I look forward to working closely with our senior management team as we continue to reimagine and expand our digital capabilities.”

In addition to Masterson and McNamee’s appointment, Publishers Clearing House also announced the internal promotion of Steve Bagdasarian to Chief Operating Officer, Media. Promoted from ​his recent role as ​General Manager, Media & Strategy, Steve Bagdasarian will now serve as Publishers Clearing House Media’s Chief Operating Officer. Steve was instrumental in the evolution of PCH's media and data platforms, leading corporate development and strategy initiatives, including the acquisitions of Plethora Mobile, CommandIQ, Topix and Wide Open Media Group.​

“I am proud to be part of the ​PCH team and am grateful for this opportunity to contribute in an expanded capacity to its ​continued ​success ​at this exciting time for PCH," said Bagdasarian​. "We have an entertainment destination ​that consumers love, but even more importantly, a progressive vision for the direction that we want to go and the right pieces in place to take us there as we serve this constantly evolving industry. I'm thrilled for what's next in the PCH story.”

About Publishers Clearing House Media

Publishers Clearing House is a Comscore top-ranked Multi-Category media property with a 100% logged-in audience of millions of registered users, each authenticated at an individual level. With uniquely engaging and interactive chance-to-win content, PCH’s signature experience delivers a clear value exchange for consumers who choose to share their information. As a result, PCH has one of the largest authenticated audiences outside of the walled gardens, a foundation from which it is able to offer a variety of ways for publishers and advertisers to activate their identity and 1st party data for cookieless targeting, buying, and measurement. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com .