RealVoice Welcomes Jeanne Bothwell as Executive Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealVoice, providing customized solutions with advanced technology for hospitality call centers, vacation rental management, AI chat & white-labeled membership booking programs, welcomes Jeanne Bothwell as the Executive Director of Sales. Bothwell has held executive positions with various hospitality companies and brings more than 20 years' experience to Real Voice, starting in March.

"Jeanne's leadership, organization and communications skills within the hospitality industry provide her with the perfect background to assist RealVoice in its desired growth," says James Mays, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "Her previous experiences with strategic revenue generation lay a necessary foundation for the next phase of business development and customer engagement we're looking to achieve at RealVoice."

