Campaign Monitor Introduces SMS for Customers to Build Stronger Connections With Their Audience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campaign Monitor , a CM Group brand and provider of powerful yet intuitive marketing software, today announced new SMS capabilities, giving marketers more opportunities to drive engagement and loyalty with their customers across channels. Managing multiple marketing channels from a single platform means customers can create powerful, cohesive marketing programs - no plug-ins or integrations required.



“With email and SMS working together, our customers have an easy way to reach their audience across multiple touchpoints and drive further engagement,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer at CM Group. “Our commitment to product innovation for our customers is clear in our new SMS solution and this is the first step towards broadening and enhancing the marketing tools we offer which help customers create more meaningful connections with their subscribers.”

In a recent study by CM Group1, U.S. adults ranked email and text messaging as the top two most preferred communication channels for interacting with brands and companies. In fact, 95% of text messages are read and responded to within three minutes of receipt, while the average open rate of an SMS is 98%, making SMS the ideal channel to pair with email and drive more urgency, increase conversion and maximize ROI.

With its simple yet powerful SMS solution, Campaign Monitor takes its signature user-friendly experience to a whole new level. Designed with its already familiar campaign experience, the company continues to invest in an intuitive, modern interface that is built for busy marketers of any experience level. With industry-leading support teams and a history of championing SMB customer success, Campaign Monitor is perfectly placed to help customers new to SMS get started, while also guiding those already using the channel with best practices to drive even better results.

“We ensure that customers can send with confidence from the very first day. Intuitively designed to have the same workflow as email, customers truly get a streamlined offering that will help them get an SMS campaign out the door in minutes,” said Kalyn New, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Campaign Monitor. “As always, we’re proud to deliver on our goal of bringing our customers an innovative product that is also approachable – no matter the size of their teams or prior experience.”

1“Marketing to Gen Z: A Fresh Approach to Reach a New Generation of Consumers”, CM Group, February 2022. CM Group partnered with F’inn on a cross-generational survey of more than 1,000 consumers, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, 2021.

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet intuitive marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor’s mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Powering marketing for businesses around the world, Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools create and deliver stunning campaigns that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128