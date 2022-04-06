Maruho Medical Names Chris Runnells President To Lead Next Stage of Growth

Marietta, GA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maruho Medical, Inc., a medical device manufacturer providing innovative solutions for orthopedic sports medicine surgery and soft tissue repair, has named Chris Runnells President. In his new role, Runnells will lead the company’s growth strategy to expand its technology platform in soft tissue repair for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Mr. Runnells has 20 years of experience in healthcare operations and healthcare venture capital, with a primary focus on the spine, orthopedic, sports medicine, and bio materials markets. Prior to joining Maruho Medical, Mr. Runnells worked at The Vertical Group, a medical device venture capital firm, as a principal and operating partner. In addition, Mr. Runnells served as CEO of Suture Concepts, Flexuspine, and Anchor Innovation Medical for The Vertical Group. He has also served in various business development, marketing, and sales management positions at Tepha Inc., Tornier, Inc., and Axya Medical. He started his career in finance in Equity Research and Global Strategy at UBS. Mr. Runnells sits on the Board of Directors of Suture Concepts, Inc., NextSys, Inc., and OPCApp. He received an M.B.A from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU and a B.A. from Bucknell University.

“I look forward to the opportunity, with the rest of the team, to establish Maruho Medical as an innovative company in the orthopedic and soft tissue management markets,” commented Mr. Runnells. “Maruho Medical has a unique opportunity to innovate and launch products with the support of our parent company, Maruho Co., Ltd., and we will leverage our position as a privately funded company to grow through organic development and acquisition, demonstrating a consistent commitment to expanding our product portfolio.”

In addition, Maruho Medical has relocated its corporate headquarters to a larger facility to accommodate its expanding growth in the US and International markets. The new headquarters is located at 3005 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Suite 300, in Marietta, Georgia.

About Maruho Medical

Maruho Medical, Inc. is the U.S. orthopedic subsidiary of Maruho Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company founded in 1915. The company is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing disruptive technologies that advance soft tissue repair procedures. Maruho Medical offers a comprehensive portfolio of orthopedic surgery products that complement arthroscopic shoulder, knee, hip, and extremity procedures.

