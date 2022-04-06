CAN TV Names Executive Director Darrious Hilmon to Take the Helm of Leading National Community Access Television Station

CHICAGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive nationwide search, Chicago Access Network Television (CAN TV) has announced the appointment of Darrious D. Hilmon as Executive Director. Hilmon will join CAN TV after serving most recently as the Executive Director of Chicago State Foundation (CSF), serving as the chief time, treasure and talent partner to Chicago State University. He brings more than 25 years of experience in strategy-driven fund development, marketing and communications, and non-profit operations to the organization which included serving as Chief of External Affairs at CICS and as Executive Vice President and COO for the Chicago Urban League.

CAN TV Board Chair Sarah Eilefson said, "Darrious has the experience and talents that aligns with the direction CAN TV is heading, including engaging more deeply with our community partners and ensuring public access remains ready and relevant for our viewers, guests, and producers. The board is excited to work with Darrious as our new executive director and confident that CAN TV will be well-positioned under his guidance and ability to execute the strategic plan."

Hilmon has an extensive background in executive management and looks forward to his new role: "As an ardent proponent of multi-layered partnerships, I believe strongly that strategy-driven planning and execution and continuous measurement are essential to an organization's operational and fundraising success. If partnerships are to endure - especially during times of economic distress - it is imperative they be deeply rooted, mutually beneficial and assertively nurtured."

CAN TV is an independent nonprofit established in 1983 as the public's space on cable television, free of commercials, filters and censors. It is one of the largest and most prominent public, education, and government (PEG) programming providers in the nation. With five local channels, CAN TV airs the diversity of people and ideas that reflect Chicago, including voices often excluded from the mainstream media.

CAN TV's Board of Directors engaged Carrington & Carrington to conduct an extensive nationwide search for the new Executive Director. Carrington & Carrington is a Chicago-based national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities, and philanthropic organizations.

