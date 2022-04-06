Peter Daneyko Adds Entrepreneurship Expertise as KoreConX CRO

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing innovation and people together is what makes Peter Daneyko a serial entrepreneur, with expertise in sales, product development in several markets: technology, advertising, compliance and communication among others. These respectable experiences are available to develop strong partnerships and trail a safe path in the private capital market world.

As a Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Peter works closely with the KoreTeam to implement not only the best strategies to bring clients and KorePartners together but also to improve user experience, turning investing, capital raising and new partnerships into a simple, one-click experience within KoreConX All-In-One Platform. Mr. Daneyko will lead a team composed of KoreClient Success, KorePartners and KoreSales teams, aggregating clients and sales representatives to identify their needs, recommend customized KoreConX solutions and offer the best experience for investors, companies and partners.

"It is thrilling to lead such a great KoreTeam as we make dreams come true. That is actually a great part of our job, as Regulation A+ (RegA+) and Regulation CF (RegCF) are growing more and more important in the whole business ecosystem. Our KorePartners and KoreClients are the reason we do it all. Empowering private capital markets, making businesses grow, turning dreams into reality and making investments a mainstream topic," remarks Peter.

Raising capital in a safe and compliant way is also an important issue for Oscar A. Jofre, Co-founder and CEO at KoreConX. "With a distributive KoreTeam spread all around the world with the best talents and advisors with such a broad view of the world economy, KoreConX has all the tools to grow and, better yet, make KorePartners and KoreClients grow together."

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. Visit our website: https://www.koreconx.com

