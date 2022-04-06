Sativus Tech Strengthens Company Profile With Appointment of New Ceo

Tal Wilk-Glazer named CEO and Director of the Board for Sativus Tech.

Moshe Bar Siman Tov leaves Sativus Tech’s Board of Directors ahead of being named Head of the Health Insurance division of Clal Insurance.

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT), an AgTech company that is developing the protocols for growing saffron and other food products with low production yields using advanced vertical farming technology, today announced that Tal Wilk-Glazer has been appointed CEO of the company effective April 4, 2022. Wilk-Glazer will also join the company’s Board of Directors assuming the Director role. Moshe Bar Siman Tov recently announced his departure after being named Head of the Health Insurance division of Clal Insurance. Bar Siman Tov led Sativus Tech’s strategy discussions and took an intricate role in forming the company’s positioning in the pharmaceutical and food supplement sectors. Iris Ginsburg also departs the board to pursue another role.

“Sativus Tech is on the forefront of one of the most innovative breakthroughs in AgTech,” said Wilks-Glazer. “Advancing the company’s mission is important as the global community seeks alternatives to agriculture to service the consumer, as well as the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. I am honored to serve as Sativus Tech’s new CEO and look forward to working with the team to build on the strong foundation that has been established.”

Tal Wilk-Glazer became CEO of Sativus Tech’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, in December 2021. In that short amount of time, she successfully established the company’s first operating R&D facility in southern Israel. She also entered a joint venture with Naveh Pharma to develop and distribute saffron-based food supplements and beauty products.

“We welcome Tal as Sativus Tech’s CEO and as a strategic addition to our Board of Directors,” says Avi Stern, Chairman of the Board for Sativus Tech. “We look forward to leveraging her executive and entrepreneurial experience to advance our company further and expand our offerings to the global community. We are now well positioned to establish our first fully operational and revenue generating facility in 2023. I thank Moshe Bar Siman Tov and Iris Ginsberg for their valuable service to the board and wish them success in their new endeavors.”

About Sativus Tech Corp:



Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is an AgTech company that uses advanced vertical farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but scarce in the marketplace. A reliable supply of these highly coveted food products can be used in various applications including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, culinary, and the beauty industry.

Sativus Tech Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgTech world by creating the protocols to grow saffron in indoor vertical farms. It is also increasing the production of the spice by multiplying the number of annual harvests. Sativus Tech Corp’s technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Investor Relations:

Gadi Levin

CEO

(800) 608-6432

Press Inquiries:

info@saffron.ag