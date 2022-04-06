Moving Proz Announces New Location Serving the Greater Denver Area

DENVER, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving Proz, an established Kansas City company, is now serving the Denver area through its new Colorado location.

Moving Proz is a professional commercial and residential moving company with existing offices in Kansas City and Overland Park. It is now announcing the grand opening of its Denver location, proudly serving residents and businesses in the area.

The expansion of Moving Proz to Denver offers benefits to residents and job seekers in the Colorado area. The company is excited about its new endeavor and the advantages of its Denver location:

Moving Proz is a well-established moving company that prioritizes customer satisfaction

Denver residents can now take advantage of high-quality moving services for both local and long distance moves

Moving Proz offers affordable prices for moves of all sizes

"We are happy to expand into the Denver community, continuing our commitment to professional moving services and 100% customer satisfaction," says the company's owner, Kelli Warren. "Moving Proz is like a family, and we are excited to grow our family into the Denver area."

Moving Proz is now serving the entire Denver metro area, with moving services in areas including but not limited to: Arvada, Northside, Montbello, Capitol Hill, Baker, Five Point, Cherry Creek, Aurora, Lakewood, Thornton, Westminster, Arvada, Englewood, Glendale, Broomfield, Highlands Ranch, Wheat Ridge, and Commerce City.

The new Denver office will expand the reach of Moving Proz in a diverse and thriving market, leading to more job opportunities in Colorado and further growth in the future.

Moving Proz handles moves of all scales and sizes, for both residential and commercial customers. The company offers affordable prices to ensure the goal of 100% customer satisfaction is met. They take great care to protect personal items and ensure a safe transition during a move.

Moving Proz is like a family who values its customers and employees to create a positive experience for everyone involved. For moving services in Denver, local residents can call 720-724-9099 or fill out their online form to get a free quote and consultation.

About Moving Proz

Moving Proz (https://movingproz.com) is a professional residential and commercial moving company serving Kansas City, Denver, and surrounding areas. We are also an SBA certified (minority) woman-owned and operated member of the AMSA with an A+ BBB rating. We provide services for the entire Kansas City metro area and Denver with fast, effective moves of all sizes at affordable prices.

