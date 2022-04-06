Progress Takes First Place in G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report for Managed File Transfer (MFT)

Progress MOVEit rated by users as one of the best managed file transfer solutions based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend to others



BEDFORD, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® MOVEit® file transfer has been recognized as the Leader in G2’s Spring 2022 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer, placing first overall. G2’s quarterly Grid Reports highlight the top-rated solutions in the tech industry, chosen by the source that matters most—tech customers.

In addition to its Leader position in G2’s Managed File Transfer Grid Report for Spring 2022, MOVEit ranked first in 20 G2 reports, including: Enterprise Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer, Mid-Market Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer, Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer, Enterprise Grid® Report for Confidentiality, Grid® Report for Confidentiality, Grid® Report for Encryption, Grid® Report for File Transfer Protocol, Enterprise Usability Index for Managed File Transfer, and Mid-Market Usability Index for Managed File Transfer.

“It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2—ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2. “We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users.”

G2 is the trusted source that helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through over a million peer reviews. For inclusion in the spring report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Currently, MOVEit has more than 150 positive reviews which aided in the selection process. Some of the reviews about Progress include:

“MOVEit is the go-to file data transfer tool our IT department uses; it's easy to use and set up. It has built-in security parameters that are simple to configure and set up with your daily tasks to move data daily.” – administrator in higher education





“File transfers within an organization give people headaches, but MOVEit is the absolute remedy. In our company, files are frequently shared across departments, HR, marketing, IT. With MOVEit, we can simply upload the files through the simple drag-and-drop option.” – software engineer





“MOVEit provides a robust platform for our ever-increasing file transfer needs, both internal and external.” – senior systems engineer





“HIPAA compliance and ease of use make Progress MOVEit indispensable in our Healthcare environment.” – business application analyst



Used by thousands of organizations worldwide to provide complete visibility and control over file transfer activities, Progress MOVEit is an automated file transfer system that allows users to manage, view, secure and control all file transfer activity. With predictable, secure delivery and extensive reporting and monitoring, organizations can easily see where their files are at any given moment. MOVEit file transfer also empowers user self-service, reducing reliance on IT for critical administration tasks. That is why, in addition to G2’s recognition, SoftwareReviews has named MOVEit a Gold Medalist of the 2022 Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards, based on verified survey data collected from real end users.

“Everything we do is centered around one indisputable fact – we are focused on our delivering solutions to address our customers’ needs. That is why it is such an honor to be recognized as an MFT leader and to be acknowledged specifically for our trustworthiness and performance,” said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. “MOVEit is the easiest to use and the most secure MFT product available and we plan to continue to lead this market with new innovations that will serve our customers and enable their success.”

For more information about MOVEit's placement in the G2 report, visit us here.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 781-280-4000

pr@progress.com