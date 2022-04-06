Qlik Achieves Multiple Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designations

PHILADELPHIA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation for both its Qlik Sense® cloud analytics solution and Qlik Data Integration®, increasing customer confidence to combine multiple Qlik solutions alongside Google’s BigQuery to help activate more impactful data.



“Data is foundational to digital transformation, and businesses are increasingly utilizing a range of partners and applications alongside BigQuery to turn this data into value,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation indicates that Qlik’s multiple integrations and connectors with BigQuery deliver excellent value and results for customers, and can help businesses more seamlessly and quickly bring timely and relevant data from multiple sources into BigQuery for analysis.”

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process - run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for mutual customers.

“This new designation is another milestone in our continued efforts to help customers embrace the power of Active Intelligence with real-time and relevant data and modern cloud analytics,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “This designation, in addition to Qlik’s alignment and participation as an inaugural partner in the Google Cloud Cortex framework, is testament to the power of combining Google and Qlik solutions to expand customers’ use of data in the cloud for impact.”

Qlik Sense is a modern cloud analytics solution that empowers people at all skill levels to move from passive to active analytics, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and act when it matters most. Qlik Sense is part of the Qlik Active Intelligence Platform® powered by Qlik Cloud®, delivering a unique associative engine alongside intelligent alerting, powerful collaboration, AI-powered augmented analytics, mobile and embedded analytics, and automated triggering of actions.

Qlik Data Integration automates real-time data streaming, refinement, cataloging and publishing between multiple source systems and Google Cloud for customers like Gordon Food Service and Breuninger. Qlik drives agility in the analytics process through automated data pipelines that provide real-time data streaming from the widest set of source systems (including SAP, Mainframe, RDBMS, Data Warehouses and more) and automates the transformation to analytics-ready data across any cloud platform, including Google Cloud.

“With Qlik Data Integration, we can now replicate data from any on-prem database including SAP HANA, Oracle and SQL Server into the data lake hosted by Google Cloud and BigQuery. For the most part, we have sub-second latency,” said Kyle Partlow, Software and Analytics Team Manager, Gordon Food Service.

By earning these designations, Qlik has proven Qlik Data Integration and Qlik Sense meet a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with Google’s BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that Qlik Sense and Qlik Data Integration work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them, if not already using. Being part of the program, Qlik gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

To learn more about Qlik’s expertise with Google Cloud, visit Google Cloud Migration & Data Transfer - Google Cloud Platform | Qlik or our recent blog on our participation in the Google Cloud Cortex framework.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

