HCSS Helps Contractors Do More With Less, Increasing Workforce Productivity and Efficiencies

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces HCSS solutions can help contractors be more efficient so they don't have to hire as many people. When contractors deploy digital transformation solutions, they become leaders in their space, with greater efficiencies and the ability to hire more easily.

The 2022 Construction Hiring and Business Outlook Survey from AGC of over 1000 firms across the US showed contractors were optimistic about the market for highway and bridge construction, federal construction projects, warehouse construction, and healthcare facilities. Seventy-four percent of respondents reported their firms would expand headcount in 2022.

"Despite significant challenges with labor availability, material costs, and supply chain disruptions, contractors are focusing on improving efficiencies throughout their operations and empowering employees with technology that maximizes productivity so the workforce can do more, with less," said Tom Webb, VP of Strategic Initiatives & Customer Relations, HCSS. "What was leading-edge technology is now middle of the pack. Contractors need to evaluate their technology stack and deploy new digital technologies that create efficiencies and drive value to become leaders in their space. As a leader, it is much easier to hire skilled workers because they want to work for winners."

According to the report, "Contractors are taking steps to cope with these challenges. They are adopting new technologies designed to bring efficiencies into their operations." HCSS software helps businesses meet these labor shortages by automating processes that double or triple the productivity of the current workforce. HCSS helps contractors bid more work with HCSS HeavyBid and double the productivity of project managers and foremen with HCSS HeavyJob.

With HeavyJob, those in the field are empowered to do more with access to the data they need. With HeavyJob available on a tablet or smartphone, foremen cut their data entry time in half and gain instant feedback on daily productivity goals. Employees are empowered to record their hours with HCSS myField. From recording safety observations to monitoring meter readings and sending maintenance requests, myField improves efficiency and productivity from the field, office, or job site. HCSS Safety eliminates paper clutter so workers spend more time in the field.

"HCSS software addresses the labor shortage, allows foremen to make faster and better decisions, and speeds reconciliation of job and project costs so that contractors boost productivity and increase efficiencies to gain a competitive edge," adds Webb.

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

