Nonin Medical Announces New Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonin Medical announces the appointment of five new members to the company's board of directors. The new directors bring a diverse and unique set of experiences, along with a passion for growth and innovation in the medical device and healthcare sectors. Together, they will provide Nonin with strategic guidance and support the company's continued growth.

The new board members are:

Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity

Larry Betterley, President and CEO of Lexington Advisors, LLC

Angela Dillow, Strategic Consultant and Board Director at Regions Hospital

Laura Gillund, Corporate Board Director and Global Human Resources Executive

Robert Rajalingam, President, U.S. Medical Products & Distribution, Cardinal Health

"We have assembled a team of world-class board members with successful track records in the industry who will provide valuable business insights as we accelerate our growth trajectory and serve customers across the globe. Looking to the future of Nonin, we are confident the new board members are uniquely qualified to support the next growth phase of the company," stated Phil Isaacson, Executive Chairman, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Nonin Medical.

With healthcare technology playing a major role in the management of the global pandemic, the Nonin leadership team recognized the need for a new board of directors to help the company address rapidly changing market needs and meet the demands of providers, payors, and other audiences using health-driven digital and data solutions. Phil Isaacson will continue in his board role.

The biographies of the new board are available at Nonin.com.

About Nonin Medical

Since 1986, Nonin Medical has developed reliable technologies and manufactured durable noninvasive patient monitoring devices for healthcare professionals and consumers. Nonin pulse oximeters, cerebral and tissue oximeters, capnographs, sensors, and software deliver dependable performance day after day—even in challenging environments. To learn more, visit Nonin.com.

