Ideal Living Announces $38,000 to Support Ukraine Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Living, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness company and makers of AirDoctor air purifiers and AquaTru water purifiers, today announced a total of $38,000 in philanthropic commitments to provide immediate support to Ukraine and neighboring countries impacted by the violence.

Ideal Living will donate 10% of net proceeds from AirDoctor and AquaTru sales and $3,000 from a fundraiser over a 10-day campaign to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that provides medical supplies and immediate relief to those in and around Ukraine. Direct Relief has delivered over 30 tons of requested medical aid to Ukraine since the war started, from oxygen concentrators to critical care medicines, while preparing to offer continued aid for the longer-term impacts of the war on those displaced by the conflict.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless violence and atrocities that have become more visible by the day and are deeply concerned about the growing humanitarian crisis that is unfolding. While we normally focus our community impact efforts within the United States, the foundation of basic human rights and freedoms has been shattered for the people of Ukraine, and we feel it is our responsibility to do our small part to help at this time," said Founder and Co-CEO of Ideal Living Katie Williams.

Ideal Living's impact program has donated more than $250,000 to organizations aligned with its mission to provide affordable and accessible solutions that protect people's rights to clean air, clean water and a solid foundation for wellness. This most recent donation to Direct Relief increases and extends its impact globally to reduce suffering in the region.

ABOUT DIRECT RELIEF

Direct Relief is a nonprofit organization working directly with Ukraine's Ministry of Health and other local, on-the-ground partners and NGOs to provide critical medical aid and medicine to people still in Ukraine and those who have fled the conflict to neighboring countries. Founded in 1948 in response to the humanitarian crisis in Europe in the aftermath of World War II, Direct Relief roots are firmly established in providing relief in this region.

ABOUT IDEAL LIVING

Ideal Living is a Los Angeles-based company that invents, markets and distributes innovative health, wellness and home environment products to significantly improve the quality of life of individuals and communities. Ideal Living is on a mission to ensure everyone has the right to clean air, clean water and a solid foundation for wellness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Company: Ideal Living, LLC

Phone: 818-217-2776

Email: hchristoni@idealliving.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ideal Living Logo

















Image 2: Direct Relief Medical Supplies

















Image 3: Direct Relief Emergency Medical Response Pack









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment