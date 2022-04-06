Exclusive Escapes: Move Over, Queensland! Western Australia is where the Savvy Travelers Are Heading

Dunsborough, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Leading short-term holiday home rental agency Exclusive Escapes has seen a huge increase in the number of travelers heading to Western Australia instead of previously popular Eastern hotspots like Queensland.

John Ryall, the owner of Exclusive Escapes, has said that the agency is seeing a significant rise in demand for accommodation in Western Australia from Eastern Australian states, as well as countries like the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the US. Predicting what the next year will bring in terms of tourism to Western Australia, Ryall says: “Whilst the summer months are always fully booked – and why not with amazing beaches and great weather – it’s the winter months in the South West of WA that provide the best uncrowded moments and experiences… Think wood fires, great wine and outstanding gourmet food.”

As popularity in the region soars, Ryall suggests that you book any accommodation, events, and tours early to avoid disappointment – a top tip would be to try booking an idyllic coastal holiday home or a tucked-away farmhouse to ensure you get the space and fresh air you crave while still being within easy reach of local amenities and attractions.

Traveling highlights

The South West region of Western Australia boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the world. Tourists are starting to get wise to the fact that this is where exciting events and high-quality hospitality effortlessly complements a wild and welcoming coastline all year round. This is truly a region that offers everything in perfect balance – you can walk along sandy beaches surrounded by rugged coves, take a sophisticated wine tour to relax after an exciting day of wild bushwalking adventures, or surf the waves before spending the night sampling the finest local foods and watching live music…

One of the most popular destinations in the region is Margaret River, which is renowned for its abundance of wineries, breweries, restaurants, markets, and a thriving arts and music scene. Then there are its natural features like the impressive limestone caves, mystical karri (eucalyptus) trees, adventure-filled nature walks, and stunning coastline. With so much to see and do, it’s worth speaking to an Exclusive Escapes advisor to discuss the best itinerary for you.

Affordable, luxury accommodation

Of course, once you’re done visiting the stunning beaches and taking in the atmosphere, you’ll want a comfy, welcoming place to rest your head. This shouldn’t be an issue, because the region is packed full of great deals on luxury accommodation, and Exclusive Escapes offers the very best of the best options around.

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious beachside villa, a charming rural cottage, or a family-friendly holiday home, Exclusive Escapes has something for everyone – at any time of the year.

With winter approaching, you might want to stay cosy with your special someone in a romantic cottage, or perhaps snuggle up with the whole family in a traditional farmhouse – there are plenty of options to choose from on the Exclusive Escapes website. Check out their huge portfolio of Busselton, Dunsborough, and Margaret River holiday accommodation to book your next adventure!

More information

Exclusive Escapes is an Australian short-term holiday home rental agency offering a wide array of holiday accommodation in Margaret River, Busselton, Dunsborough, and South West WA.

For more information on Exclusive Escapes or to browse through the extensive property portfolio and book accommodation, please visit the website at https://exclusiveescapes.com.au/ or call the team on (08) 9755 3644.

