Tech Startup Spacee Announces New Advisory Board with Leaders in Retail, Technology and Innovation from Texas Instruments, Michaels and SMU

ADDISON, Texas, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spacee , which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions for retailers and consumer brands, announced today its new Advisory Board comprised of three executives with deep expertise in retail, technology and innovation and entrepreneurship.



Brian Crutcher is a senior technology executive with over 25 years of experience leading large, worldwide organizations. He is the Former COO and CEO of Texas Instruments, where he spearheaded the company’s e-commerce and data analytics technology and led it to be a $15B semiconductor company operating in more than 30 countries with ~30,000 employees.

Jeff Wellen is an operational and retail strategist who held leadership positions at Michaels Stores, Fossils and Tuesday Morning. Wellen also serves as a managing partner at local management consulting services firm Wellen, Phelan & Associates. He was previously SVP, Head of Strategic Planning at Michael's, where he helped triple the company's sales from $1.3B to $4B.

Duncan MacFarlane is a Professor of Electrical Engineering, Bobby B. Lyle Centennial Chair in Engineering Entrepreneurship, and Associate Dean for Engineering Entrepreneurship at the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University. Professor MacFarlane specializes in innovation and entrepreneurship and is a leader in engineering and business in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome three executives with deep experience in retail, technology and innovation to our new Advisory Board,” said Skip Howard, CEO and Founder of Spacee. “We are at a critical time in the company’s growth as people are returning to stores, and retailers are under pressure to make consumer experiences interactive and engaging while also collecting data on the shopping experience that is on par with e-commerce data. Brian, Jeff and Duncan all bring valuable insight on leveraging technology to help retailers thrive and we look forward to working with them as we continue our product innovations in AI and computer vision this year.”

Spacee pioneered the use of computer vision in retail in 2017, with the first CV-driven interactive in-store experiences. The company leverages computer vision AI to create unforgettable retail experiences, gather actionable real-time analytical data, and increase supply chain efficiency.

About Spacee

Spacee provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help retailers and consumer brands create engaging experiences and improve efficiency. Spacee’s interactive in-store displays are proven to boost sales without increasing labor costs, and its unobtrusive shelf robots collect near real-time inventory data needed to decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading retail, automotive, hospitality and entertainment brands including Morrison’s, Mercedes Benz and Audi. Learn more at spacee.com .

