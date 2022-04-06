GoTo Appoints UCaaS Industry Veteran, Michael Day, as New Channel Chief

BOSTON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo , the recently launched flexible-work software company formerly known as LogMeIn , has announced today that it has appointed UCaaS channel veteran, Michael Day, as its new Vice President of Partner Sales.



Following the recent rebrand, GoTo also announced the new GoTo Partner Network, which Michael Day will now lead in his new role. The enhanced program includes a greater global focus and more ways for the growing ecosystem of partners to bring in more customers and increase revenue.

“As we look towards the future of both GoTo and LastPass it is clear that we need industry experts to lead partner programs at both businesses,” said Mike Kohlsdorf, President and CEO, GoTo. “Today, I’m excited to welcome Michael Day to GoTo. With years of experience in the UCaaS and software space, Michael’s skillset positions him well to continue to grow effective partner programs for all GoTo products. For the LastPass business, Patrick McCue’s past experience at security companies made him our natural pick to lead the LastPass partner program.”

Michael brings nearly 20 years of channel and sales experience to GoTo. Most recently Michael spent over five years at unified communications & collaboration (UCC) provider, RingCentral. Prior to RingCentral, Michael was at SCRAM Systems, the leading provider of software solutions for the criminal justice and government industry, where he worked for over 13 years.

“Having spent many years in the UCC space, I saw a tremendous opportunity to join the new GoTo. While an established player in the remote workspace, the recent rebrand to GoTo and simplified portfolio of collaboration and remote support tools brings incredible differentiation to a crowded market needing a refresh,” said Michael Day. “I look forward to working with the team to explore new possibilities to grow our partner program globally and separate GoTo as the clear leader in the space.”

After an onboarding and transition period, GoTo’s current head of the Partner Program, Patrick McCue, will become Vice President of Partner Sales for the LastPass partner program, which is being spun-off as a standalone cloud security company.

To learn more about GoTo’s Partner Program visit goto.com/partners. Attending Channel Partners Expo? Stop by the GoTo booth (#1531).

About GoTo:

GoTo’s flexible-work software — including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more — is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Media Contact

Jen Mathews

press@goto.com

617-279-2443