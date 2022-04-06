Medchart and DigitalOwl Modernize Medical Data Retrieval and Analysis for Personal Injury and Mass Tort Law Firms

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medchart today announced a partnership with DigitalOwl to spur the digital transformation of the medical data retrieval and analysis process for personal injury and mass tort law firms. Together, these companies provide law firm customers with medical data access and natural language processing (NLP)-based analytics, all from within the Medchart user experience.



Medical record retrieval and review is critical to personal injury law practice, but traditionally it is a highly manual and time-consuming process. Staff spends an inordinate amount of time routinely reviewing thousands of pages of claimant medical, pharmacy, billing, and other records to get the information they need for a claimant’s case. As a result, law firms are turning to technology to retrieve their clients’ medical information and analyze the data to gain the insights to support the case quickly and at scale.

“Medchart empowers law firms with their much-needed digital transformation by securely collecting and contextualizing data they need to inform important lawsuits,” said Sean Allen, senior vice president of sales and marketing for DigitalOwl. “Our partnership unleashes additional productivity and efficiency gains for medical record retrieval and review. At its core, the partnership between our companies enables personal injury law firms to leverage our innovative natural language processing technology to analyze and interpret medical records, which allow the firms to modernize processes to represent clients’ interests better.”

Medchart empowers personal injury law firms to practice more profitably by dramatically reducing the hours spent preparing medical data requests, obtaining client authorizations, and reviewing the records for the fundamental criteria critical to a case’s success. After uploading scanned medical records to the Medchart platform, DigitalOwl generates a focused medical summary dataset with multiple filtering options and simple navigation. Applying DigitalOwl’s AI and NLP technology, users get the most relevant data from medical records in a fraction of the time.

“With DigitalOwl, Medchart provides our customers with medical record summarization technology simply and intuitively from within the Medchart interface they use now,” said Alex Hrynkiewicz, vice president of growth at Medchart. ”And most importantly, law firms now will get the medical data insights and analytics they require in hours, not days. Technology like ours is indispensable in getting the correct medical information into the hands of personal injury law firms to find justice for their clients, all while boosting firm throughput and the bottom line.”

About DigitalOwl

DigitalOwl offers an innovative technology solution for analyzing and summarizing medical records. The company has introduced the first and only machine learning platform that interprets medical records and assists underwriters, claim adjusters, and legal parties in their work. A deep understanding of the medical text creates a focused set of medical data points in a robust, meaningfully summarized format. Data is arranged chronologically, allowing the user to search and filter the information by medical condition, date, body system, and more. The complete history is contained within a few pages rather than hundreds, allowing clients to speed up their medical records review process and free up their talented resources to focus more time on critical activities. For more information about DigitalOwl, visit www.digitalowl.com , LinkedIn , or follow us on Twitter @DigitalOwl_AI .

About Medchart

Medchart is a secure platform for easily and securely aggregating patient-authorized access to digitized health records, billing data, and affidavits. By providing tens of thousands of trusted data connections through a simple-to-use API set, Medchart makes it easy for law firms to practice more profitably. Medchart customers include law firms representing nearly 40% of all U.S. claimants in the ongoing Purdue opioid litigation. Investors include Crosslink Capital, Golden Ventures, Vast Ventures, Union Ventures, iGan Partners, Stanford Law School, and Nas, an original backer. Visit Medchart at www.medchart.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

