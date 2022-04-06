Oxford Treatment Center Names Dr. Lucas Trautman, MPH, as Medical Director

OXFORD, Miss. , April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Lucas Trautman, MPH, an award-winning psychiatrist, as the facility’s new medical director. Dr. Trautman’s reputation for delivering highly compassionate and individualized care, along with his international experience as an addiction psychiatrist, stands to enhance the quality treatment provided to Oxford patients.



Dr. Trautman, a fourth-generation physician and Memphis native, was previously a privately practicing psychiatrist treating children, adolescents and adults in an office that prided itself on being a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. His work also includes psychiatric services for orphanages in Southeast Asia, young athletes throughout the Hawaiian Islands, mental conditioning for a Memphis high school wrestling team, and a youth minister.

“My main goal at Oxford is to provide excellent leadership and effective psychiatric care to each patient at Oxford Treatment Center,” said Dr. Trautman. “After having met the clinical and medical staff, I’m impressed with the team’s skill and empathy, and I’m eager to work with them as patients’ lives are transformed.”

In addition to addiction and general psychiatry, Dr. Trautman is also a regional authority in the most effective medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.

“I am so pleased to have Dr. Trautman as the medical director here at Oxford,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “His passion, wealth of knowledge and extensive background in addiction and general psychiatry for patients of all ages and walks of life will be a welcome addition to our medical team.”

When Dr. Trautman is not treating patients, he is very active in the community. He is the owner and head coach of Stardust Jiu Jitsu in Memphis, where he mentors a team of more than 200 children and adolescents from disadvantaged backgrounds in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.