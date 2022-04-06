Sienna Senior Living Announces Senior Management Change

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced that Karen Hon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave the Company, effective April 18, 2022, to pursue other leadership opportunities. During the interim period, she will work with the Sienna management team to ensure that the transition is seamless. Ms. Hon has been a member of the Sienna leadership team for almost seven years, first leading Corporate Finance, Investor Relations and Shared Services and more recently as Chief Financial Officer focusing on the Company’s financial strategy, capital management and transformation.



“Karen has been instrumental in aligning Sienna’s financial stability and growth with the Company’s mission and vision. Her professionalism and commitment to the Company have been an example for many of us. On behalf of everyone at Sienna, we sincerely thank her for her many contributions and wish her well in the next chapter of her professional journey,” said Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Sienna Senior Living.

Effective April 19, 2022, Sienna has appointed David Hung as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hung has been a member of the Sienna leadership team for close to seven years, having led multiple areas within the finance and corporate services function, serving most recently as Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President, Corporate Services. As an executive team member, he provides strategic direction and oversight for Sienna’s investments, real estate and development and corporate services.

“We are privileged to have David’s expertise and deep knowledge of the sector and experience at the Company to draw upon,” said Mr. Jain. “David has built a reputation over his 20-year career as a people-focused leader, with long-standing business partnerships, financial expertise, and a strategic mindset that will help Sienna achieve a bold new vision in the seniors’ living sector.”

