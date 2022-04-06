Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.
Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
|All Callers:
|1-785-424-1601 or 1-800-343-1703
|Passcode:
|84314
|Live Webcast:
|www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
|Webcast Replay:
|www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
|Available through Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
|Company Contact:
|Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com