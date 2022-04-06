Blockgraph Announces Elevation of Charter’s David Kline to Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appointment of Comcast Advertising’s Mark McKee as a Member of the Board

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, today announced two changes to its board of directors. The company elevated Charter Communication’s David Kline to the position of Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Blockgraph appointed FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee to its board. Members John Halley, Gina Mingioni and Blockgraph CEO Jason Manningham will remain in their current roles on the board.

David Kline currently serves as Executive Vice President, Charter Communications, and President, Spectrum Reach. As a leading voice in the media and digital advertising industries, Kline serves as an active board member for key industry players including Ampersand, Canoe, Comscore and the VAB. Before joining Charter, Kline served as chief operating officer for Visible World, Ensequence, and Cablevision Media Sales.

Mark McKee was recently appointed general manager of FreeWheel, a Comcast-owned technology platform connecting buyers and sellers. In his new position, McKee, who was most recently the company’s chief revenue officer, will ensure that buyers and sellers can seamlessly transact across all screens using the company’s technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces. As a member of Blockgraph’s board of directors, McKee will offer a unique perspective based on more than two decades of experience with innovative ad technologies and marketplace platforms.

“Blockgraph demonstrates what’s possible when innovators in our industry develop forward-thinking collaborative technologies,” said David Kline, chairman of the board at Blockgraph. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to play a leading role in Blockgraph’s important work and continued growth. In the coming year, we will look to gain even more momentum to safely enable industry measurement, addressability, and programmatic tools across a fully privacy-compliant household identity platform.”



“I’m excited to be joining industry leaders on the board of Blockgraph. This is a pivotal moment for the industry and Blockgraph’s technology platform and approach to identity and collaboration are well poised to help the marketplace solve for the fragmentation of TV audiences in the connected home,” said FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee of his new Blockgraph board appointment. “I’m looking forward to teaming up with Jason and the Blockgraph team to accelerate the adoption of Blockgraph’s industry-leading, privacy-first, identity operating system across all stakeholder groups in the premium video and connected TV ecosystem."

“These changes to the composition of our board of directors solidify Blockgraph’s standing as a comprehensive, neutral solution for our industry as a whole,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Both David and Mark have extensive track records of leadership at the intersection of video advertising and technology, and I am confident that their guidance will help further establish Blockgraph as the essential solution for data-driven TV advertising.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.