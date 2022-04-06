Marketing Worldwide ‘MWWC’ Begins Interviewing PR Marketing Firms for Minosis.io Community Development Ahead of Token Launch

CHEYENNE, WY, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK: MWWC), ('the Company'), is interviewing two PR Marketing Firms recommended by the BlockchainX team as the official $MNS launch date announcement approaches.

Marketing Worldwide is interviewing (2) PR Marketing Firms that will be responsible for the #MINOSIS Community build-out, ahead of the Crowdsale (pre-sale) and Global Launch of the $MNS Token.

Company name: Expevo - India

https://www.expevo.com/

Name: Padmanabhan

Telegram : https://t.me/expevo

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/pkpadmanabhan/

Company name: Luna PR - Dubai

https://www.lunapr.io/

Name: Nisheta Sachdev

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-nisheta-sachdev-33974885/

The PR Firm ‘Scope-of-Work’ will include:

Set up a Telegram room and have active Mods present to answer questions Set up a Discord community page for general chat, announcements, milestones and giveaway contests. Take over control of Twitter Marketing through private channels Build brand and community awareness Continued and on-going support services

Cypher-Shield Crowdsale Audit Results:

Cypher-Shield, the third party auditor for the Minosis Token has just completed its Crowdsale Audit ahead of the pre-sale offering to provide additional confidence to new investors.

A copy of the Audit can be viewed here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/7ldgd4intuxtgvs/Cypher-Shield%20Audit%20Report.pdf?dl=0

“The closer we get to the official launch of the Minosis token, the closer we are to triggering that first buy-back feature, which will prove to our shareholders just how committed we are to supporting our own stock by buying it back off the open market,” stated CEO Jason Schlenk.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: MARKETING WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (“MWWC”)

