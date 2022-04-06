Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition

Henderson, NV, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) has acquired land for the development of 42 lots worth $4.2 million in Boise, Idaho. We are very excited with another acquisition giving the company 103 lots that will help us accelerate our expansion giving us a strong presence in the real estate market well into 2023. The Company continue to grow our business with the goal of becoming a successful real estate land developer, and we are starting to see the many achievements making us a very successful and attractive business to be in. We plan on having a long-term presence in real estate. The Company is committed to building shareholder value.

Paul Bakajin CEO/President Stated: “The Company has successfully positioned itself as a real estate land developer taking advantage of the current real estate inventory shortfall. We have successfully completed three acquisitions, giving the company positive growth and a better future. I look forward to putting out many more updates very soon.”

