NWAC: Federal budget must live up to social, economic commitments for Indigenous women

English French

OTTAWA, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is calling upon the federal Liberal government to build upon financial commitments of previous years and to make the investments that are required to eliminate the inequities faced by Indigenous women, their families, and their communities.



To that end, NWAC has created a list of priority items the organization will be looking for in the next federal budget scheduled to be released April 7. These priorities include:

Programs that advance work on the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in collaboration with Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA people;

Development of infrastructure in indigenous communities, including commitments to improve housing and eliminate all water advisories;

water advisories; Funding for Indigenous health and healing initiatives, especially in rural and northern communities, and funding to break down the barriers of racism and discrimination in healthcare;

Programs to increase the economic independence of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA people;

Investments to increase access to affordable food in rural and northern communities;

Funding for training and skills development;

Funding commitments to address climate change with the input and traditional knowledge of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA people; and

Investments in community-led initiatives to advance Indigenous child welfare.

“While we are appreciative of the federal government’s commitments of previous years, including the historic investment of $18 billion over five years that was promised to Indigenous communities in budget 2021-22, the work is nowhere near done, and the inequities have not been eliminated. Only with continued federal investments, will First Nations, Métis and Inuit people finally be able to enjoy the quality of life that has been afforded to other Canadians,” said Lynne Groulx, NWAC CEO.