Faction Expands Senior Leadership Team with VPs of Marketing and Finance

DENVER, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , the pioneer of multi-cloud data services, today announced two key additions to its Senior Leadership Team with the appointment of Heather Allen as VP of Marketing and the promotion of Lauren Rosario to VP of Finance, Planning, and Analysis. These strategic roles extend Faction’s leadership team and establish a platform for Faction’s execution of its strategic and operational growth plan.



Heather Allen joins Faction with an extensive, 20+ year career in B2B and channel marketing across cloud computing, networking and cybersecurity. She has spearheaded the creation of partner development programs, led growth marketing initiatives, and fueled pipeline development through integrated sales and marketing campaigns.

In her role as VP of Marketing at Faction, Allen will own all aspects of the marketing function, including go-to-market strategy, demand generation, ABM campaigns, channel marketing and sales enablement.

“In addition to her depth of expertise which speaks for itself, what really struck me about Heather was how much she aligns with our core values,” said Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. “We challenge the status quo through innovation, and Heather has applied this thinking in her creation of unconventional campaigns that interlock marketing and business development in powerful new ways.”

Lauren Rosario is stepping into the position of Faction VP of Finance, Planning and Analysis after serving as the company’s Senior Director of Finance for four years. In her newly expanded role, Rosario will lead accounting, audit, cash management, revenue billing, capital and budget planning, debt/lease financing, purchasing and procurement activities.

Prior to Faction, Rosario was senior manager of FP&A and sales operations for ReadyTalk and senior financial analyst for Good Morning America. She began her career as an audit associate at Deloitte.

“Lauren has distinguished herself not only in her fiscal discipline, accurate accounting and reporting, but also in her leadership of cross-functional business process improvement and engagement of internal and external stakeholders including our Senior Leadership Team, lenders, lease financing capital sources and Board/equity investors,” said Derek Pilling, CFO of Faction. “With this promotion we recognize Lauren’s contributions and establish the organizational structure to support our growth trajectory.”

Both Allen and Rosario are active advocates for women in technology. Allen co-founded the Women@Weston community, and Rosario launched Women of Faction. Rosario also recently completed the Women in Leadership certificate program at Cornell University.

About Faction

Driving business innovation and growth requires a data-first approach to managing and leveraging business data. Faction is the pioneer of multi-cloud data services. Our patent-protected services make a single data set accessible by any public or private cloud at once, delivering the agility, scalability, security and data sovereignty needed to realize the promise of a data-first cloud architecture. Faction was named Partner of the Year for Excellence in Innovation by Dell Technologies in 2021. To learn more about Faction’s portfolio of multi-cloud data services, visit www.factioninc.com .

For Faction media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Coolong

amanda.coolong@factioninc.com