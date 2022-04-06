Notified Enhances its Integrated Public Relations Platform

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today expanded capabilities in its Notified® PR Cloud. These enhancements support the needs of public relations (“PR”) professionals who increasingly rely on media metrics and data to measure the impact of their communications.



The updates to the Notified PR platform include:

Expanded social listening content from TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

More robust options for global press release distribution, including regulatory filings for investor relations professionals

Expanded newswire analytics, including a new unique readers metric

Additional global sources for online, print, TV, radio, forum, and podcast content monitoring

These updates to Notified’s social listening and media monitoring solution allow customers to monitor TikTok and other social networks for mentions of their brand and display those mentions in a user-generated content feed. Customers can also leverage additional reporting with a new proprietary unique readers metric, providing a more accurate measurement of press release visibility and impact.

“Customers tell us they need PR technology that continually evolves to meet the demands of what they do,” said Ben Chodor, president of Notified. “Our latest platform enhancements meet those demands, allowing greater flexibility for brand management, news targeting, and communications performance measurement.”

The Notified PR platform includes GlobeNewswire press release distribution, media monitoring, social listening, a media contacts database, newsroom publishing, and PR measurement in one single login site. Real-time data and analytics flow seamlessly, providing a unified data layer to measure performance and ROI across social media and earned media.

Notified is the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations to drive meaningful insights and outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.notified.com.



About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

