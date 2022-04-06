CapStar Awarded Prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, was recently awarded the prestigious Raymond James Bankers Cup, ranking in the top 10% of community banks in the nation in 2021.

This is the tenth year that Raymond James Financial Inc. has presented the Bankers Cup, an award that evaluates various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics for every exchange-traded bank in America with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 229 qualifying banks nationwide, 23 were named winners. CapStar is one of three Southeast banks and the only Tennessee based institution awarded a Bankers Cup.

“To be ranked in the top 10% of community banks across the country and the only bank in Tennessee to receive this award is a tremendous honor,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “This achievement, among several other recent accolades, is a tribute to the dedication of our outstanding employees and loyal customers. We believe our success is built upon our model of delivering a differentiated and personalized banking experience that puts our customers’ needs first and strives to make a difference across the communities we serve.”

This award follows CapStar’s recent ranking as #18 among large community banks nationwide by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as one of 30 institutions in the U.S. selected by boutique investment bank Hovde Group as Hovde’s High Performers – The Class of 2022, and as one of an elite group of only 35 small-cap banks and thrifts in the country named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2021, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.0 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $380.1 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

