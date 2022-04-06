Industrial Gloves Market Size Worth $16,119.54Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Industrial Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, and End-Use Industry”, the global industrial gloves market growth is driven by the increasing use of gloves in various industries and the high demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare industry. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest global market share which is attributed to the growing demand for gloves from construction, electronics, and food & beverages, manufacturing industries.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest global industrial gloves market share. Factors contributing to the market growth in the region are the growing demand for gloves from construction, electronics, and food & beverages, manufacturing industries. The upgrade of the public healthcare system and infrastructure and investments in new healthcare facilities are creating demand for medical equipment and devices, driving the region's disposable gloves market.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 9,174.06 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 16,119.54 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Material, and End-Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Industrial Gloves Market: Competition Landscape

3M; Ansell Limited; Carolina Glove & Safety Company; Cementex Products, Inc.; Cintas Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; International Plastics Inc.; Southern Glove, Inc.; Superior Glove; and Workwear Outfitters, LLC are some of the major players operating in the global market. Players operating in the global industrial gloves market are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches. These market players are highly focused on developing high high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.

Increasing Use of Gloves in Various Industries

The enforcement of various safety rules and regulations at workplaces is leading to the increasing use of safety equipment, including gloves, in different industries. In industrial food processing and other areas where food is handled, safety gloves are essential to avoid injuries to the hands and skin and avoid any health risks posed to consumers from contaminated foodstuffs. In the US, the FDA Food Code 2017 also recommends using suitable single-use gloves when handling food items, particularly ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. The rising demand for RTE foods is creating a significant need for industrial gloves. Further, temperature resistance gloves are extensively used in welding, metal processing, forging, and related operations as these gloves provide excellent insulation against high temperatures. These developments are expected to drive the demand for medical equipment and devices, which, in turn, will drive the disposable gloves market in the region.

Increasing use of gloves in various industries is one of the major driving factors for the market. A hand injury is one of the most common workplace injuries. It can be prevented by using personal protection equipment (PPE), such as gloves. Increasing awareness about safety at workplaces is creating demand for different personal protection equipment, including gloves.





Industrial Gloves Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the industrial gloves market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held a larger share in the global market in 2020. Disposable gloves are being developed using different materials, including nitrile, natural rubber, neoprene, and vinyl. Disposable gloves are being used in various industries, including oil & gas, food & beverages, construction, healthcare, and chemical. The increase in awareness and safety measures in relation to patient treatment and emergency response incidents is driving the demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare industry.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial gloves market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and others. The manufacturing segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020. In the manufacturing industry, industrial gloves are highly used as it includes the usage of heavy machinery for production that requires industrial gloves for safety. The increased workforce and the presence of labor in manufacturing industries led to a rise in demand for industrial gloves globally.

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to account for the largest share in the global industrial gloves market. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in the region along with increasing expenditures on healthcare industry.





Based on material, the natural rubber segment accounted the largest share of the global industrial gloves market. Rubber hand gloves are being used in various industrial and medical applications. They are made of different types of rubber, depending upon the application. These gloves help protect the hands from chemicals, hot water, dust, oil, or icky substances.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Gloves Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant economic loss globally. The industrial gloves market also experienced the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic led to temporary effects on the operational efficiencies of various industries. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the demand for gloves from various industries. The reduced demand from various industries such as manufacturing and construction, negatively impacted the growth of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial gloves manufacturers witnessed a major disruption in the supply chain of industrial gloves during the first two quarters of 2020. However, the supply chain of industrial gloves materials has been restored, and production activities have regained normalcy in late 2020. Later, the market was not significantly negatively impacted by the pandemic. Further, with the growing COVID-19 vaccinations and eased in lockdown restrictions, the global economy is resuming, and subsequently, the industrial gloves market is regaining its growth.





However, the onset of COVID-19 increased the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves from the healthcare industry. Various economies started reviving their operations. Further, the demand for industrial gloves from different applications started increasing, backed by the recovery of the various industrial activities. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the rising importance of gloves at workplaces, thereby resulting in increasing the demand for industrial gloves.





