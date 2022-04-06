Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of Y, TEN, RNDB, and TVTY

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Alleghany Corporation to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for $848.02 in case per share of Alleghany owned.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TEN to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $20.00 in cash per share of TEN owned.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNDB to Hometown Financial Group, Inc.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TVTY to funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $32.50 in cash per share of TVTY owned.

