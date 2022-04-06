TAB Bank named a Top Online Bank in 2022 by National Publications

OGDEN, Utah, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank provides customers with the financial access they need to succeed—landing the technology-driven online bank a spot on GOBankingRates’ Top 100 Banks Leading the US and The 20 Best Online Banks of 2022 lists, and Bankrate’s Best Online Banks of 2022 list.

GOBankingRates and Bankrate identified the featured institutions by analyzing them across factors such as yields, minimum deposit requirements, fees, the variety of products offered, the number of ATMs and many other data points.

TAB Bank was recognized for its diverse product line, including several checking and savings accounts with no monthly fees. TAB customers soon will be able to earn up to 1% fractional stock rewards on eligible debit card purchases with the new TAB Flow accounts announced already this year. TAB partnered with Bumped, a leading tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy, to leverage Bumped’s stock reward platform to enable customers to make their day-to-day spending work for them.

Customers can sign up for TAB Flow in minutes, with no minimum balance or overdraft fees. Fractional stock rewards are automatic for eligible purchases. Customers simply use their debit cards on daily transactions to build a stock portfolio of some of the world’s most popular brands.

“It’s always gratifying when TAB Bank is recognized as an industry leader by reputable sources like GOBankingRates and Bankrate,” said Curt Queyrouze, CEO and president of TAB Bank. “We are committed to serving small businesses, families and individuals nationwide with innovative offerings like TAB Flow to lift and empower our customers to financial success. We are excited to launch many breakthrough products later this year and beyond.”

As the popularity of online banking and the number of institutions has grown, TAB Bank has paved the way and set a precedent for competing banks. TAB frequents lists such as Top Online Banks, Top CD Rates, Top Savings Accounts and more.

For the complete lists, visit GOBankingRates’ Top 100 Banks Leading the US, The 20 Best Online Banks of 2022, and Bankrate’s Best Online Banks of 2022.

